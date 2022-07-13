Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.

Fortunately, being inoculated was quick. Her crying stopped almost as soon as it began. However, that wasn't the end. She continued to squirm and fuss for some time after.

"What's wrong with her?" My friend asked the doctor.

The doctor explained that it was normal for babies to experience some discomfort after receiving needles. He recommended she hold her baby and give her a few minutes to calm down.

My friend did as the doctor advised and they left the office.

Back home, my friend noticed her baby whimpering whenever her diaper rubbed one spot on her upper thigh. "That was the place where the doctor had injected her," she told me. "It must have hurt her every time I changed her diaper because she would see me holding the fresh diaper and just start bawling."

Things weren't any better the next day. If anything, things were worse. "She simply wouldn't tolerate a diaper after that," my friend said. "Fortunately, I could tell when she had to go to the potty. So I left the diaper off for a little while just to see what would happen."

To my friend's surprise, the little girl would hold herself from going to the bathroom until her mother brought her to the tiny plastic potty chair that sat beside the toilet. "It was like she was potty-training herself," my friend said. "I was just a helper or a witness."

She was still a baby; she wasn't even a year old. So my friend thought she would go back to wearing diapers when the soreness from the needle at the doctor's office wore off, but she was wrong.

"I approached her with a diaper a few times," my friend told me, "but she wasn't having it. It was easier just to let her have her own way. She never even had an accident—well, I remember her wetting the bed once, but that's nothing."

It's been a few years since that happened and my friend's daughter has been potty-trained ever since. My friend jokes that she "accidentally" potty trained her daughter when she mistook the pain from a needle at the doctor's office for irritation from her diaper.

I think it's a cute story, but it also goes to show that you never know what's going to happen when you're a parent. Be prepared for anything. Accidental potty training is one of the best things that can happen.

So my friend isn't complaining, but it still took her by surprise. Fortunately, it was a good surprise. "I'll take it," she said.