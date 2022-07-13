My 82-year-old dad stepped up and did the job of replacing the toilet seat when no one else could

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Never think changing your toilet seat will be a simple task because chances are it won't be, especially if that toilet seat has been in place for a long time. The longer it's been since you replaced the toilet seat, the harder it becomes to replace it the next time.

My parents and I learned this lesson the hard way recently when we attempted to change the toilet seat in the small bathroom off my parents' bedroom for the first time since they bought the house thirty years ago.

"You can spray WD-40 on the toilet seat until the cows come home," my mother said. "But nothing will prepare you for the experience of removing an old toilet seat once the hardware has rusted, especially if the toilet is in a tight space. It will take up your time and patience; it will be a living--."

My father and I weren't worried about the decades-old wooden toilet seat. It was my mother's idea to replace it just because the wood was a little splintery and the toilet seat lurched dangerously to one side every time she sat on it.

Being an independent woman, my mother quietly brought out the new toilet seat and a screwdriver while my father and I kept ourselves otherwise occupied at the other end of the house, watching television. The house is L-shaped, and it's perfectly possible for one person to engage in attempting to fix the toilet seat on one end while the other household members remain oblivious on the other side.

Eventually, I realized I hadn't seen my mother in quite some time and went to investigate. I found her doubled over and cursing at the old toilet seat, begging it to come loose so she could replace it with the new one.

It wouldn't budge.

"I'll do it," I announced. "You should have called me in the first place. It could be done by now." Within seconds, I knew I'd made a mistake. That toilet seat was going nowhere.

My father made his way across the house to see where we'd disappeared to. Like my mother, I'd been hoping not to inconvenience him with the knowledge that we were working on the toilet seat. It just seemed easier that way.

When the old seat declined to give up its position, the two of us took turns trying to unbolt the bolts that held it together. It was an exasperating task that was made even more exasperating by my father, who kept getting in the way.

"Just go relax and watch some television," my mother told him.

"I'll go get the drill," my father replied. He shuffled off in search of his electric drill while my mother and I tried frantically to wrench the toilet seat off its moorings before he returned.

My father is 82. He has Parkinson's disease. His hands shake so badly he can barely feed himself. He moves slowly. By the time he returned with the drill, a case of various drill bits, and a small wooden wedge, my mother and I felt incensed. Not at him, but at the toilet seat. Still ...

"I don't think you should use an electric drill on a toilet seat," I warned him, as if I knew anything about using drills or removing toilet seats. "You might drop it and break the porcelain."

"It specifically says not to use an electric drill in the instructions," my mother told him, but he didn't listen. As it turned out, that was a good thing. What my mother and I had failed to accomplish over the course of the entire morning took my father with his shaking hands, wooden wedge, and power drill less than a minute.

Once the old toilet seat was officially off the toilet, it took my father mere minutes to put the new one in its place.

Even though the story has a happy ending—the new toilet seat is firmly in place and doing its job as intended—my mother says if she had to do it all over again, she wouldn't. "Unless the toilet seat is so cracked or broken that it's pinching your behind, I wouldn't recommend trying to change your own toilet seat. Hire someone, or use duct tape.

As for our new toilet seat, yes, it looks great. It was worth it in the end, all the moaning, groaning, and complaining, the angry faces, and the aggravation. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," remains excellent advice, but we were all pleased with the way it turned out—thanks to an 82-year-old man with a power drill.