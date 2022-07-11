Woman enraged when she learns another woman accompanied her husband to the urologist to talk about infertility issues

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by RODNAE Productions/Pexels

My father was a compulsive cheater in his youth; my mother married him anyway. "It was like cheating was his hobby," she told me. "It consumed all his spare time."

One day, my mother received a phone call from my father's urologist's office. The receptionist asked to speak with my father, and my mother assured the woman she always handled anything to do with my father's medical appointments.

"I need to speak with him directly," the receptionist said. She was hesitant at first and insisted she could disclose the information only to my father, but my mother persisted.

"I always handle his medical information," my mother told her. "There's nothing you can tell him that you can't tell me. I'll be more than happy to relay the message."

"The doctor wanted to let your husband know there's a new medication to treat infertility, and he wanted to know whether your husband was interested in taking part in a medical trial," the receptionist finally said.

"Infertility?" my mother echoed. "My husband? Are you sure you have the right number?"

The receptionist, who was surely feeling sorry that she had disclosed any information to the patient's wife, assured my mother she had the right number. "Your husband was asking the doctor about it when he came into the office with you the other day," she said. "We met."

"I didn't go to the office with my husband the other day," my mother replied. She thought it was odd because she always accompanied my father to his doctor's appointments, or so she thought. "Are you sure you have the right number?" she asked again. "Because I don't know a thing about this doctor's appointment, and I certainly know nothing about my husband's so-called infertility issues."

By the time my mother got off the phone, her hands were shaking. She felt enraged at what she had learned from the doctor's receptionist. Another woman had accompanied my father to the urologist's office, and they'd inquired about infertility issues? And the doctor had given him free samples of medication while they were there?

My mother felt incensed. She confronted my father as soon as he got home from "work."

He was late, as usual. "I don't know what you're talking about," he said. "Maybe someone is trying to get me in hot water. You know I don't take any of those pills."

"Where are the blister packs of sample medication the doctor gave you?" my mother asked him. "The doctor said he gave you free samples and plenty of them."

"I— sold them to various people," my father replied.

My mother did not believe him. "They should have awarded him the medal of stupidity for pulling this stunt," she told me. "Or maybe I was the one who deserved to be awarded a medal of stupidity for putting up with him."

