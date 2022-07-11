Woman gets to the bank just in time to stop her husband from emptying their joint savings account

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

I worked as a bank teller. It was one of the most dramatic jobs I've ever had, and I've had many.

Customers often waited outside for the bank branch to open with their noses pressed against the glass doors. That was the case one Monday morning when a regular customer arrived shortly before we opened and waited impatiently for us to unlock the doors before he rushed inside.

"I need to close my joint account right now," he said. He was slightly out of breath.

Fortunately, I wasn't the bank teller who waited on him. So I could sit back, listen, and wonder what was really going on. From his body language and demeanor, I could tell this wasn't just another bank transaction.

I was right.

The teller passed the man the forms, which he filled out in a frenzy. Then she asked for his identification while he urged her to move faster. "Hurry. Please. Hurry," he said. He wasn't rude; he was just, well, in a hurry.

Through the plate-glass window that separated the bank lobby from the parking lot, I saw an equally frenzied woman charging toward the sidewalk that led to our front door. This is about to get interesting, I thought.

She burst through the door and started yelling.

The bank manager came out of his office to see what was happening and ushered the man into his office. Since the woman was clearly the aggressor, he locked the door behind them.

Through the woman's tears, she explained what had happened. Last night, her husband announced he wanted a divorce. When he left the house first thing in the morning, the woman figured out where he'd gone.

He was emptying their joint savings account and cutting her out of it. Since both names were on the account as equals, he had every right to take the money as far as bank policy was concerned.

That the account co-owner was bawling in the bank lobby made things more complicated. Had he won the race by walking into the bank a full two minutes earlier than his wife?

As a nineteen-year-old bank teller, I felt thrilled I didn't have to make that call. There was nothing in our training to prepare me for that.

Fairness seemed to dictate that they should split the funds. They both wanted the money. The account was in both their names. They were both present in the bank at virtually the exact same time, give or take two minutes.

Still, I did think it was a "first come, first served" situation. So it's fortunate for the lady that I wasn't in charge because I wouldn't have ruled in her favor.

In the end, the bank manager kept them separated while he closed their joint account and cut them each a check for half the money. They both walked away unhappy, and I never saw either of them again.