Bride files for divorce 1 month after marrying handmade furniture craftsman: 'I married the wrong man'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

A longtime family friend and his wife invited my parents and me to their daughter's wedding. It was a lovely affair. The bride was glowing, and the groom looked very pleased with himself.

We all thought they were on the path to a long and successful marriage, but we were wrong. Their dream shattered before the honeymoon was over.

From the outside, it appeared like the perfect marriage. The groom built all the couple's furniture himself by hand, and he was very proud of his work. All the items of furniture were unique and well-crafted, but the bride hated them.

It wasn't the handcrafted furniture that was a problem. There were many problems with their relationship, and they all stemmed from the bride's dissatisfaction with everything her husband did.

The bride complained her husband didn't take her out for dinner often enough because he worked too much. She complained about the neighborhood where they had bought their house and planned to raise kids. The newlywed wife even complained about the brand new car her husband bought for her as a wedding gift.

One day, the groom came home from work early to surprise his wife with a dozen roses. He planned to take her out to dinner at her favorite restaurant. Things didn't work out the way he had planned. He opened the front door and called her name, but she didn't answer. It turned out she had company.

He found his wife entertaining her ex-boyfriend in the best room of the house. When he walked in and saw them kissing, he dropped the roses to the floor in shock.

Upon being caught with her ex-boyfriend, the woman didn't apologize or explain; she demanded a divorce. Being caught with her ex wasn't a travesty; it was an opportunity.

"I want a divorce," she said. "I married the wrong man." She explained that she was still in love with her ex-boyfriend. Everyone had convinced her that her husband was the better catch, and she had listened, breaking three hearts. "I married the wrong man," she repeated.

In the end, she was glad she'd gotten caught. She'd invited it anyhow by inviting her ex-boyfriend into the home she and her husband shared. By the way, her husband kept the house and all the furniture in it. He'd paid for everything anyhow. Nonetheless, he was devastated.

They were divorced in short order, having been married only one month before calling it quits. It was probably for the best.

The divorcée married her ex-boyfriend, the man whom she'd dated shortly before she married another man. She and her ex-boyfriend quickly became engaged, got married, and had children. The last we heard of her, they were still happily married.

Unfortunately, her first husband didn't fare so well. He was heartbroken, and he swore off dating for good. The last we heard of him, he was still single, working long hours, and building handcrafted furniture.