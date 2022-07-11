Woman pretends to go to church bingo so she can gamble all night at the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My mother lied to my father about going to church bingo, and he never found out. She always pretended she was going to bingo, but she would actually go with me to the casino. It was our little secret, and I never told him. I would have been in trouble with both of them. Besides, I enjoyed gambling at the casino, too.

I was in my mid-to-late twenties the first time I entered a casino. It was magical. I swiftly became addicted to the rush of excitement. The lows of losing only served to make the highs seem higher.

Not wanting to keep all the fun and excitement to myself, I introduced my mother to the closest casino. It was perhaps a 45-minute drive from our house, close enough to visit, far enough that we couldn't go there every day. Although for a while, we tried.

Since my father was the breadwinner of the household at the time, and my mother was a hardworking housewife, she couldn't exactly tell him she was planning to spend the night at the casino. So we developed a plan.

My mother told my father we were going to church bingo. After all, how could he possibly object to our spending the evening inside a church basement? What could be safer or more wholesome than that?

Over the course of one hot summer, we left the house every night after dinner, telling my father we were "going to bingo."

"Again?" he'd ask, bewildered. But he minded little because he considered bingo in a church basement to be a benign activity.

We often promised ourselves we'd stay at the casino no later than midnight, but more often than not, we slunk in through the door at 3 a.m.

"How much money did you lose?" he would ask the following morning.

"Um, five dollars," one of us would reply sheepishly. Of course, that was a lie. We lost thousands.

I loved the casino for the thrill and excitement it provided me. I loved the games and the rush of adrenaline that came with winning. Unfortunately, I also developed a gambling addiction that led to financial ruin. The casino became my only focus and I ended up losing everything I had, and I had to start all over again. It was a hard road, but I'm grateful that I'm now free from gambling addiction.

My mother loved the casino because it provided a respite from her day-to-day drudgery. She was extremely fond of the excitement, but I don't think she was a gambling addict like me.

When I stopped going to the casino, she stopped, too, in solidarity. It was something she enjoyed, but it wasn't something she needed.

My mother still misses "bingo nights," and I do, too. I'm glad we had those frenzied nights of gambling together, but it's definitely for the best that we quit. At least we have our memories.