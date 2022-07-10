Boss punishes employee for forgetting to shut air conditioner overnight

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When I was in my early twenties, I worked at a liquor store. The owner of the liquor store also owned an ice cream shop on the opposite side of the parking lot, and he made me the manager of both places.

I was the manager in name only. The title didn't give me any special powers or privileges unless you consider working a hundred hours per week a privilege.

The only benefit of working at the liquor store was the air conditioning. I didn't have air conditioning at home. So working long hours in the cool, fresh air could be a blessing as much as a curse.

There was one strict rule. When I locked up for the night, I had to make sure I turned the air conditioning off. It was a reasonable request. There was no need to cool off the bottles of wine and liquor that lined the shelves overnight.

One night, I forgot to shut off the air conditioner. Of course, I didn't realize what I had done. If I had realized I forgot to turn it off, then I wouldn't have forgotten to turn it off. It was an honest mistake.

I arrived at work early the next morning for my twelve-hour shift and found the hottest environment you can imagine. That wasn't unusual. I never left the air conditioner on overnight. So I was accustomed to entering a hot workspace. All I had to do was turn on the air conditioner and allow the building to cool down. Then I could work in relative comfort.

I went over to the thermostat on the wall and turned on the air conditioning unit, not noticing when it didn't actually turn on. Then I set about my tasks while I waited for the cool air to kick in. An hour passed, and it was hotter than ever. Then two hours passed.

Something was wrong. I checked the air conditioner knob. Sure enough, it claimed to be on, but the increasing heat in the building said otherwise. Then I went outside to look at the air conditioning unit. Perhaps it had tripped itself off. Fortunately, I knew how to fix it.

I waited until there weren't any customers inside the store, and then I scurried out back to look at the unit. Sure enough, someone had turned it off from the outside. Not only that. There was a padlock on the unit that prevented me from turning it back on. I felt confused.

Someone had turned the air conditioner off on purpose. In the middle of July. And then they had placed a lock on the unit to make sure I couldn't turn it back on. It was the height of cruelty, and I knew exactly who had done it.

I called my boss. He was the owner of the business, the building, the air conditioning unit out back, and certainly the padlock that prevented me from cooling off the store to a temperature that could sustain life. Sure enough, he admitted readily and gleefully to preventing me from turning on the air conditioner that day, and you already know why.

My boss was punishing me for forgetting to turn off the air conditioner overnight—even though it hadn't remained on all night. He had stopped by the store after I locked up and went home, found the air conditioner on, and then took measures to make sure I would never forget again.

I wish I could say I quit on the spot, but I continued to work there through the end of the summer. I never forgot to turn the air conditioner off again.