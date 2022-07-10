Woman shocked when SUV driver backs up into her Volkswagen at a red light

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

It was late Sunday morning when I trekked to the local sandwich shop to buy a trio of Italian subs for my parents and me to eat for lunch. The sandwich shop was empty except for myself and the sandwich artist, and we had a pleasant conversation while she dealt tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, and olives atop the three subs like she was dealing a deck of cards.

I paid for the subs, and added a tip on the omnipresent tips screen you see everywhere now unless you're paying cash, and headed for the door. It was a slow, calm, peaceful Sunday morning. I got into my car.

There was a single white SUV waiting to turn left at the red light at the parking lot exit. So I pulled up behind it and prepared to wait my turn to make a right at the light. I left plenty of space between the rear bumper of the suburban utility vehicle and the front bumper of my little Volkswagen beetle.

I wasn't in a hurry; I'm never in a hurry.

When I saw the reverse lights of the SUV flash on, I felt a wave of panic. Surely, the driver didn't intend to back up into me. Spoiler alert: that's exactly what happened.

I put my hand on the shifter knob, thinking if only I could reverse faster than the SUV in front of me, maybe I could get out of the way before getting hit.

With one hand on the knob and the other hand honking the horn, I hadn't even put my car in reverse before the other vehicle backed into me despite my furiously honking the horn to get the driver's attention. I couldn't imagine how anyone could have failed to hear it.

I felt shocked. Who reverses wildly at a red light, especially without looking first.

The driver, a woman, turned the SUV around so her driver's window was facing mine. She rolled down the window and leaned her head out. "Is it okay if I just go?" she asked. "I'm having a really bad day."

"I don't think so," I replied. "I should really check out my car first."

Although she had nearly snapped my license plate in half, and the rear bumper was hanging from her SUV by a thread, my car was undamaged.

"So can I go?" she asked again.

"Lady, can you give me a minute to think?" I asked. "You just hit me. I need a minute."

I examined my car from every possible angle, hoping I wouldn't miss anything important. Then I popped the hood and peered at my engine. Nothing looked terribly out of the ordinary. Although I'm not entirely sure I'd know the difference if something was wrong.

Nonetheless, except for a damaged license plate, I decided we were good to go. So we went. But first she agreed to record a video stating that she backed into me, and I hadn't rear-ended her at the red light. It was her idea. I haven't even glanced at the video on my phone since she recorded it. We hugged as we said goodbye.

During our unfortunate encounter, neither of us shouted or swore. We were both polite. She was actually a really nice lady who was having a very bad day, and I felt sorry for her. I still do.

I could take my license plate off my car and hammer it back into a flat rectangle, but that feels like too much work. My misshapen license plate serves as my only reminder that anyone hit my car at all. It's more than enough.