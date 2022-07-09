Woman enraged when upstairs neighbor spends the entire night noisily packing for vacation

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When I was growing up, we lived in a three-family home. We occupied the first floor while my parents rented the top two floors to tenants.

According to my mother, there's nothing worse than having tenants. The people who lived upstairs were among the most inconsiderate people we have ever met. The only good thing about having paying tenants is they help pay the mortgage, upkeep on the property, and other bills, but is it worth it? Often, it is not.

The tenant who lived above us on the second floor was the worst. She would go out all day and then spend the entire night making noise, vacuuming, slamming doors, and stomping around like it was midday.

I swear she vacuumed with her high heels on, or maybe she wore army boots.

Her bedroom was directly above my parents' bedroom, and she once spent the entire night opening and closing dresser drawers and closet doors while merrily stomping around the room. She started at 10 p.m. and didn't settle down until after 8 a.m. the following morning.

We didn't know what she was doing all night, but she was a woman who would have been better suited to living alone in a house rather than living above other people who had a normal sleeping pattern in order to work and go to school the next day.

All that night, we heard thumping and banging. Occasionally, there was a brief intermission during which we thought maybe, just maybe, we might be able to get some sleep. We were wrong.

When my mother ran into her in the hallway the next day, she inquired about the previous night's noise.

The woman smiled broadly and told my mother she was busy packing because she was going on a weekend trip with her boyfriend. "I was picking out my clothes," she said. "And I was having a hard time choosing what to pack. So I kept packing my suitcase, changing my mind, and repacking it all night long."

My mother waited for an apology, but none was forthcoming.

"In fact," the woman continued, "now that you mention it, I'm not entirely sure I'm satisfied with the outfits I packed. I might have to unpack my suitcase and start over from scratch tonight."

The woman went on her trip the following weekend, and it was the quietest the house had been since she moved into the second-floor apartment. My parents and I got a good night's sleep, secure in the knowledge that the lady upstairs wouldn't suddenly start vacuuming or using her electric cake mixer to make a cake.

She was the last tenant who would live above us in that apartment. After she moved out, my mother told my father, "No more tenants." However, after my family moved out of that house, they rented out all three apartments for a few more years before selling the property.

We live in a single-family home now, and we are all much happier.