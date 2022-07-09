Woman allows dogs to lick quahog shells before reusing them for 'stuffies'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My father was fond of his sister and his brother-in-law, so we visited them often when I was a child. I remember one time when we were visiting with them. My aunt was making stuffed quahogs, or "stuffies."

She asked my mother and me whether we would like a stuffed quahog. We declined. As it turned out, that was a good thing.

My father, on the other hand, accepted a stuffie. He loved stuffed quahogs. My father finished several stuffies, eating them right out of the shell as they are usually eaten.

When my father had finished the stuffed quahogs, my aunt plucked the bare shells off his plate and placed them directly on the kitchen floor for her dogs to finish the job. It was clearly something she did often because the sound of the quahog shells hitting the floor was like a dinner bell. Both dogs came running from another room.

"They love my stuffies," my aunt said. "So I always let them lick the shells clean. They're better than a dishwasher." She smiled at her dogs with admiration.

When the dogs finished their licking, my aunt picked up the quahog shells and put them back in the pile of shells to be stuffed with the fresh mixture she was making. "You wouldn't believe how many times you can reuse these," she remarked.

My uncle must have seen the look of surprise and horror on our faces because he stood from the table, collected the used shells, and dumped them unceremoniously in the trash. "Let's use the fresh shells," he told my aunt. His voice was soft.

I got the impression he didn't want to make a big deal out of it; my aunt had other plans. She could be a difficult woman at times.

"What did you do that for?" she asked. "You know how hard it is to find the big shells, and those were a perfect size. We always reused them before. Why don't you want to reuse them today?"

I watched my uncle helplessly glance in our direction while my mother pretended to read the newspaper in front of her. I could tell she wasn't reading. I always knew when she was eavesdropping; she did it often.

"It's fine for you to do it when we're alone," my uncle told my aunt in low tones. "But you shouldn't do it if we have company. I mean. Maybe if you hadn't put the shells on the floor for the dogs, then it wouldn't look as bad."

"I was going to wash them," my aunt hissed. My mother and I discussed the situation later. Neither of us believed it was true.

People think of their pets as members of the family, and maybe that's why my aunt didn't see a problem with her actions. Nonetheless, serving guests any food the family dogs have licked in whole or in part is just gross.

Neither my mother nor I ever accepted food from her again, counting ourselves lucky that we'd said no to the stuffies. As for my father, he didn't really care.