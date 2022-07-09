Woman allows dogs to lick quahog shells before reusing them for 'stuffies'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ODk6_0gZycPt500
Photo by Vale' Tamblay/Pexels

My father was fond of his sister and his brother-in-law, so we visited them often when I was a child. I remember one time when we were visiting with them. My aunt was making stuffed quahogs, or "stuffies."

She asked my mother and me whether we would like a stuffed quahog. We declined. As it turned out, that was a good thing.

My father, on the other hand, accepted a stuffie. He loved stuffed quahogs. My father finished several stuffies, eating them right out of the shell as they are usually eaten.

When my father had finished the stuffed quahogs, my aunt plucked the bare shells off his plate and placed them directly on the kitchen floor for her dogs to finish the job. It was clearly something she did often because the sound of the quahog shells hitting the floor was like a dinner bell. Both dogs came running from another room.

"They love my stuffies," my aunt said. "So I always let them lick the shells clean. They're better than a dishwasher." She smiled at her dogs with admiration.

When the dogs finished their licking, my aunt picked up the quahog shells and put them back in the pile of shells to be stuffed with the fresh mixture she was making. "You wouldn't believe how many times you can reuse these," she remarked.

My uncle must have seen the look of surprise and horror on our faces because he stood from the table, collected the used shells, and dumped them unceremoniously in the trash. "Let's use the fresh shells," he told my aunt. His voice was soft.

I got the impression he didn't want to make a big deal out of it; my aunt had other plans. She could be a difficult woman at times.

"What did you do that for?" she asked. "You know how hard it is to find the big shells, and those were a perfect size. We always reused them before. Why don't you want to reuse them today?"

I watched my uncle helplessly glance in our direction while my mother pretended to read the newspaper in front of her. I could tell she wasn't reading. I always knew when she was eavesdropping; she did it often.

"It's fine for you to do it when we're alone," my uncle told my aunt in low tones. "But you shouldn't do it if we have company. I mean. Maybe if you hadn't put the shells on the floor for the dogs, then it wouldn't look as bad."

"I was going to wash them," my aunt hissed. My mother and I discussed the situation later. Neither of us believed it was true.

People think of their pets as members of the family, and maybe that's why my aunt didn't see a problem with her actions. Nonetheless, serving guests any food the family dogs have licked in whole or in part is just gross.

Neither my mother nor I ever accepted food from her again, counting ourselves lucky that we'd said no to the stuffies. As for my father, he didn't really care.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Pets# Animals# Food# Lifestyle

Comments / 119

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
136802 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Opinion: Anyone else remember cigarette smoke everywhere?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I got my first job when I was a senior in high school. In retrospect, I wish I had delayed going into the workforce until after graduation. Spending my last five months of school overworked and overtired may have given me a taste of what it would be like to become an adult, but it was a taste I could have done without, or at least postponed.

Read full story
8 comments

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.

Read full story
36 comments

My 82-year-old dad stepped up and did the job of replacing the toilet seat when no one else could

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Never think changing your toilet seat will be a simple task because chances are it won't be, especially if that toilet seat has been in place for a long time. The longer it's been since you replaced the toilet seat, the harder it becomes to replace it the next time.

Read full story
14 comments

Bride files for divorce 1 month after marrying handmade furniture craftsman: 'I married the wrong man'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A longtime family friend and his wife invited my parents and me to their daughter's wedding. It was a lovely affair. The bride was glowing, and the groom looked very pleased with himself.

Read full story

Woman enraged when she learns another woman accompanied her husband to the urologist to talk about infertility issues

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father was a compulsive cheater in his youth; my mother married him anyway. "It was like cheating was his hobby," she told me. "It consumed all his spare time."

Read full story
222 comments

Woman gets to the bank just in time to stop her husband from emptying their joint savings account

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a bank teller. It was one of the most dramatic jobs I've ever had, and I've had many.

Read full story
225 comments

Woman pretends to go to church bingo so she can gamble all night at the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother lied to my father about going to church bingo, and he never found out. She always pretended she was going to bingo, but she would actually go with me to the casino. It was our little secret, and I never told him. I would have been in trouble with both of them. Besides, I enjoyed gambling at the casino, too.

Read full story
84 comments

Boss punishes employee for forgetting to shut air conditioner overnight

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my early twenties, I worked at a liquor store. The owner of the liquor store also owned an ice cream shop on the opposite side of the parking lot, and he made me the manager of both places.

Read full story
66 comments

Woman shocked when SUV driver backs up into her Volkswagen at a red light

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was late Sunday morning when I trekked to the local sandwich shop to buy a trio of Italian subs for my parents and me to eat for lunch. The sandwich shop was empty except for myself and the sandwich artist, and we had a pleasant conversation while she dealt tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, and olives atop the three subs like she was dealing a deck of cards.

Read full story
34 comments

Man tricks woman into praying 'for her sin of being divorced' at a casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have to admit, I spent my late twenties in the throes of gambling addiction. It was just so exciting until I lost all my savings and maxed out my credit cards. That made things a bit less exciting.

Read full story
48 comments

Man forces woman to watch him play video games for 8 hours

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who developed a passion for playing vintage video games after we began dating. Unfortunately, I couldn't see the warning signs because they weren't there.

Read full story
84 comments

Woman tells scorned daughter-in-law to cheat on her husband and 'teach him a lesson'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandmother loved my mother like a daughter; she thought my mother was the perfect wife and daughter-in-law. She felt sorry that her son wasn't a better husband, and she felt even worse because he had followed in his father's footsteps when it came to his incessant womanizing. It wasn't a wonderful legacy to leave.

Read full story
75 comments

Woman enraged when coworker tosses her spaghetti and meatballs in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It felt like my mother's place of employment was always holding a charity event of some sort or another. Whether it was a bake sale or a canned goods drive, there was something going on all the time.

Read full story
170 comments

Opinion: I'm just a fat girl wearing an Apple 'fitness' watch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The only cardio I get these days is in my sleep. My first fitness watch was a Fitbit. I was working out like a madwoman back then, circa 2016. I was hot off the heels of my most recent breakup, and I was pouring all the time I used to spend moping and arguing into kickboxing, weightlifting, and speedwalking.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman furious when her husband's mistress 'toys with' her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One day when my mother went to visit her mother-in-law, there was a woman there from my father's past. She acted so pleasantly towards my mother, telling her how good she looked.

Read full story
80 comments

My mother spent all day baking only to learn the bake sale had been postponed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Bake sales are a great way to raise money for a charity or a cause. So when my mother's place of employment announced an upcoming bake sale and asked her to take part, she readily agreed.

Read full story
34 comments

Wife finds note in husband's pocket, but it's not for her: 'I still love you after all these years'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A newly engaged couple was planning their wedding when the bride's childhood best friend came to visit. Nothing would ever be the same again. When the groom and the bride's childhood best friend met, it was love at first sight.

Read full story

Woman chooses new man over her 7-year-old daughter

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother witnessed many Walmart romances when she worked for the retail giant. There was one in particular that still stands out in her mind. It was so memorable because it was so heartbreaking.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Who says the Pledge of Allegiance anymore, anyway?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When was the last time you recited the Pledge of Allegiance? I'll go first. The last time I recited the Pledge of Allegiance was on my last day of high school before graduation. No one has asked me to recite the Pledge of Allegiance since then, and I haven't been present at any gathering or event where other people were reciting it.

Read full story
105 comments

Opinion: I love being child-free, I never want a baby, and yes, I know what I'm missing, but I'm not missing it at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was twelve years old, my older cousin had a baby. At eighteen and married, she seemed very grown-up.

Read full story
1008 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy