Woman enraged when coworker tosses her spaghetti and meatballs in the trash

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Muhammed Emin TOPALOĞLU/Pexels

It felt like my mother's place of employment was always holding a charity event of some sort or another. Whether it was a bake sale or a canned goods drive, there was something going on all the time.

My mother grew up in poverty, and her upbringing made her feel like it was important to help those who were less fortunate than her. So she was always willing to help, especially for a good cause.

According to my mother, the employees decided to host a buffet-style dinner for charity. Everyone would bring in a dish for the table set up in the break room. Then they would pay a flat fee to eat as much food as they wanted on their coffee break or lunch break, with all proceeds going to charity, of course.

My mother thought it was a great idea. She volunteered to make spaghetti and meatballs. Since she worked second-shift, she didn't start work until 4 p.m. So she brought the food to work with her then.

By the time she arrived with her pans of food at 4 p.m., most of her coworkers had already finished eating. When she took her own lunch break at 7 p.m., she saw the janitor with a large plastic garbage bag in his hands.

She watched with surprise as the janitor picked up her untouched pans of spaghetti and meatballs and upended them into the trash bag. "What are you doing?" she asked too late.

"This food has been sitting here unrefrigerated all day," he replied. "Someone could get sick."

That's when my mother advised the janitor she'd just brought the food in with her at the start of her shift a few hours earlier. "And I finished cooking it right before I left the house," she told him. "It was still fresh."

"Well, I'm going home in an hour, and someone needed to clean up," he replied. "Sorry about your meatballs, but I have to finish this before I can leave. No one else will do it if I don't."

He was probably right, but it was still a terrible waste of food.

Between this wasteful experience and another she'd had trying to bake cakes for their recent bake sale, my mother was finished. "That was the last time I took part in one of their charity events," she told me. "I didn't mind donating money if I had any to spare, but it was the last time I spent all day cooking or baking for nothing."

