My aunt couldn't sleep without her Vicks VapoInhaler lodged up one nostril

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

My maternal grandparents had five children. One died at birth. The remaining children were three girls and a single boy.

Four kids grew up in a two-bedroom house. My grandparents took one bedroom, and my uncle slept on the sofa in the living room. The second bedroom housed my mother and two aunts.

The bedroom was tiny. It was large enough for only one bed. So all three girls slept together on a full-size mattress on the only bed in the room.

My mother was the middle daughter. She had an older sister and a younger sister.

At one time, her younger sister developed a bad cold. Her sinuses were blocked, and someone told my grandmother to buy her a Vicks VapoInhaler to help her breathe, especially at night.

If you've never seen a Vicks VapoInhaler, it looks a lot like a lipstick, and it's roughly the same size and shape as a lipstick. When you open it, instead of a brightly colored lipstick, you find a plastic tube containing a substance that emits menthol vapors. You inhale through the tube using one nostril at a time to alleviate stuffiness.

It works like a charm. I myself have used it for years.

My aunt began to sleep with her Vicks VapoInhaler lodged inside one nostril all night long. She grew so accustomed to it that she couldn't sleep without it even when she was no longer sick. Sometimes she even walked around with the inhaler peeking out of one nostril like a walrus with only a single tusk.

According to my mother, my grandfather would laugh at my aunt with her omnipresent Vicks VapoInhaler and joke, "Did someone order a cold? I think she's getting ready for it."

Whenever my aunt lost her inhaler, the entire family had to look for it. Since my aunt and her two sisters shared a bed, that meant sleepless nights spent searching for the little plastic tube. If it fell out of her nose, she woke her sisters up to help her look. It didn't matter if they were sound asleep; they had a job to do.

My mother said it was disturbing to go to bed, not knowing whether my aunt would permit them to sleep or wake them up in the middle of the night.

Finally, my grandmother bought two spares and kept them on the bedside table within easy reach of my aunt. That way, if she dropped one, she could simply pick up a spare.

"I can't tell you how many nights I woke up sleeping on one of those inhalers. There's nothing quite like the feeling of a hard plastic object jabbing you in the ribs or your spine while you sleep," my mother told me.

"Someone should have figured out a way to hang it on a string around my sister's neck. I think we all would have gotten a better night's sleep that way."