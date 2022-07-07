Opinion: I'm just a fat girl wearing an Apple 'fitness' watch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

The only cardio I get these days is in my sleep.

My first fitness watch was a Fitbit. I was working out like a madwoman back then, circa 2016. I was hot off the heels of my most recent breakup, and I was pouring all the time I used to spend moping and arguing into kickboxing, weightlifting, and speedwalking.

So many people were wearing Fitbits, and I was convinced my want for a sporty accessory was justified by living my actual life in a redefined state of fitness. When I first got my Fitbit, I was hooked.

A friend and former coworker had boasted about her Fitbit for a while. After using the product myself, I was happy to see that it wasn’t just a fad or a gadget. It was an accurate workout watch, and it was almost all I needed to keep up with my fitness goals.

I loved being able to track how active I was throughout the day. It motivated me to get off my butt and go for a five-mile walk, or to do some more strength training at the gym.

I was a Fitbit fanatic. The little gadget kept me on top of my footwork, and I swore by it. I used it for its activity tracking so I could keep myself accountable, but what really stuck with me was that little animated fireworks emoji that’d light up every time I took 10,000 steps in a day.

It was terrible for my Achilles tendon, but it was amazing for my quadriceps.

I wasn’t aware of it at the time, but my newfound obsession with my nutrition and fitness levels was a direct response to the drama I was experiencing in my personal life. I wasn’t focusing on improving my diet because I thought it would help me lose weight or be more healthy — I was doing it to make sure my body was an “ideal” canvas for whatever might come next.

I loved my Fitbit, but then I got my first iPhone and started hankering for an Apple Watch. It wasn’t until the strap of my Fitbit unceremoniously broke that I decided to upgrade to the Apple Watch.

Based on the price difference alone, I definitely considered it an upgrade. However, there are three features of the Fitbit I miss. One is the effortless, integrated sleep tracking. The other is the ability to compete easily with a group of other Fitbitters to see who walked the most steps; it wasn’t easy, but I always won by a landslide. The third is that animated fireworks display that let me know I hit 10,000 steps.

Nonetheless, my Apple Watch got the job done, tracking my activity and transferring the data to my iPhone. It also featured teeny tiny icons for nearly endless apps that enabled me to do everything from making a phone call to checking the Dow Jones Industrial Average, all from my very own wrist.

Remember my aforementioned Achilles tendon? It finally got my attention somewhere between rebellion and rupture. I stopped working out, but I still wear my Apple Watch. I gained weight, lost muscle, and acquired a thick layer of blubber sure to keep me warm if I ever enter the Iditarod.

In the meantime, it’s just unwanted fat.

I told myself I’d never buy another Apple product again a few years back. I felt guilty about the money I spent on products like my iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Pro; but when my Apple Watch broke after I accidentally swung my arm into a concrete pillar in the garden, I immediately ordered a new one.

Now, I’m just a fat girl wearing an Apple Watch.

My primary use for the Apple Watch these days is checking my heart rate when I wake up from a bad dream. That’s it.

Every few nights, I wake up with my pulse racing and wonder if my heart is about to explode. No worries. I lift my Apple Watch within inches of my face, jab the correct tiny icon with one fingertip and wait for my BPM to appear.

It’s generally higher than I would like. So I take deep breaths and recheck my heart rate maniacally and obsessively until one of two things happens: either it retreats to a more manageable pace or I fall asleep with my watch pressed against my face. Either way, it’s a win. I’ve lived to wear my Apple Watch on the sofa or in the coffee shop for another day.