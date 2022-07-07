Woman furious when her husband's mistress 'toys with' her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

One day when my mother went to visit her mother-in-law, there was a woman there from my father's past. She acted so pleasantly towards my mother, telling her how good she looked.

The woman said she'd gained so much weight since she retired, and then she asked my mother how she stayed so youthful and trim. My mother knew her well enough to distrust her compliments, especially when the woman began asking about my father.

"How is he?" she asked.

"He's doing good," my mother replied.

"It's been so long since I've seen him I wouldn't even recognize him," the other woman suddenly exclaimed. "I couldn't spot him in a crowd."

My mother left her mother-in-law's house and arrived home just in time to serve my father his supper. She told him whom she'd see at his mother's house.

"Oh, that's nice," my father replied. "It's been so long since I've seen her I wouldn't even recognize her in a crowd," he said.

My mother found it strange that he had used nearly the same wording as the woman. It seemed like they had rehearsed their lines, just in case. As it turned out, my mother's instincts were correct.

She said she wouldn't recognize him in a crowd, and he said he wouldn't recognize her in a crowd. Yet all along, they had been having an affair.

My father and his former girlfriend had crossed paths four years earlier and started an affair that was still ongoing when my mother ran into the other woman. They had been seeing each other all that time.

My mother was always suspicious of the other woman, but she said nothing to my father about her suspicions. She didn't want to cause any trouble. However, she couldn't help but wonder what was going on between them.

It wasn't until years later that she found out the truth. My father's mistress had been playing a game with her all along. Every time she saw my mother, she would say something nice about her or ask how she was doing.

"It made me furious when I learned they were both toying with me," my mother told me.

My mother was very upset when she found out what had been going on. She felt like they had played her for a fool and that her husband's mistress had been toying with her emotions. It was a hard thing for her to deal with, but she eventually got over it.

