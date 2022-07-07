My mother spent all day baking only to learn the bake sale had been postponed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Bake sales are a great way to raise money for a charity or a cause. So when my mother's place of employment announced an upcoming bake sale and asked her to take part, she readily agreed.

My mother spent her entire day off baking cakes. She baked three of them, to be exact.

On the day of the bake sale, my mother walked into work carrying her time-consuming cakes. "I was happy to help the cause by selling my cakes at the bake sale," she told me. "The only problem was there wasn't any bake sale. It had been postponed to a later date, and no one had thought to call me and let me know."

The bake sale had been postponed until the following week, and there was no way my mother's three cakes would stay fresh until then. Her coworkers all clamored around her, demanding free cake. Otherwise, they would only go to waste, they reasoned.

My mother decided not to bring the cakes home with her. "If I brought them home, we'd just eat them all," my mother told me. She also decided she would not be participating in the bake sale the following week. "It wasn't my problem that they moved the date," she said.

She asked her coworkers if they wanted to pay for the cakes for charity anyhow. "You can pay me and take the cake now, and I will turn the money into the bake sale next week when the time comes," she told them.

Her coworkers refused to pay for the cakes, preferring instead to demand them for free.

Not wanting to lug three cakes around indefinitely, my mother finally agreed to give them away. But she wasn't very happy about it.

"Someone should have called me at home on my day off and told me not to bake all those cakes," she said.

As for me, well, I was home when my mother baked those three delicious cakes. As someone who had the privilege of licking the cake batter from the beaters and the inside of the mixing bowl, let me tell you. Those cakes were a bargain at any price.

They were pumpkin-based cakes with spices and chocolate chips. My mother baked them from an old recipe she cut out of the Sunday newspaper years ago when I was a kid. She rarely made them, and she hasn't made them since.

I have to admit it. I wish she had just brought those cakes home for us to eat instead of giving them away to her ungrateful coworkers. Maybe if I ask nicely, she'll whip up a batch of cakes for the family, but I doubt it.

Baking cakes from scratch is just too much work. That's why she was so upset when she spent her entire day off baking only to learn the bake sale had been postponed.