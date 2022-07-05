As a young housewife, my mother even ironed my father's old handkerchiefs

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by cottonbro/Pexels

As a little girl, I watched my mother ironing clothes for what seemed like hours every day. She even ironed the handkerchiefs my father carried in his pocket. I felt fascinated by the iron, especially the way steam rose from it, and made a hissing sound when she pressed a button.

I couldn't wait until I was old enough to use a hot iron to press clothes, too. Of course, I've long since gotten over that fantasy.

Once I did grow old enough to iron my own clothes, I pressed hot burning scorch marks into the fabric and burned my thumb and fingertips. It was a love affair that wasn't meant to be. I can't remember the last time I owned an iron or even touched one. Furthermore, I have no plans ever to purchase one again. There are better things to spend my money on, like literally anything other than a clothes iron.

According to my mother, ironing or pressing clothes was never her favorite activity, but she did it anyway. It was just one of those duties associated with being a housewife, like scrubbing the kitchen floor on her hands and knees, that she felt obligated to do.

Every week, after finishing the laundry, my mother stood behind the ironing board in a well-lit corner of our basement and ironed all the family's clothes. It was time-consuming and very boring, which is probably why she always watched General Hospital as she ironed.

In his youth, my father was a stonemason. He would come home from work soaked in sweat and covered in cement dust and dirt, but my mother always pressed and creased his work clothes. You could still see the creases through the day's filth.

My mother ironed the creases in the front of his pant legs so often and so thoroughly that they faded before the rest of the pants. His jeans all had faded white lines running down the front of them much as some men get in their back pockets where they carry their wallets.

In the summer, my paternal grandmother would get out of bed at four o'clock in the morning to iron clothes before it got too hot. She ironed everything.

My mother wasn't as dedicated to her ironing as her mother-in-law seemed to be. She got the job done, but she wasn't getting up at 4 a.m. for it.

"I think wearing clean clothes is far more important than being tied to an ironing board," my mother told me. "These days, I think I spend around thirty minutes ironing in an entire year. That's progress compared to three hours per week," she said.

"I think ironing less is an accomplishment. Imagine all the other things I get done in the time I used to spend ironing," my mother continued.

"Like watching the 90 Day Fiancé franchise?" I asked.

"And Married at First Sight," my mother replied. "You never see them ironing."

