My mother got stuck on a malfunctioning Ferris wheel trying to impress my father

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4nCi_0gPptViX00
Photo by Ron Lach/Pexels

Everyone loves an amusement park ride—well, almost everyone. That's why my mother and my father went to the local amusement park to enjoy themselves one Sunday afternoon when they were dating and child-free.

They walked around the park for hours. My father would point out the different rides and ask my mother, "Do you want to ride that one?"

"No, not that one," my mother replied. "I don't think I'd like that one."

My mother thought the rides were terrifying, but she wanted to impress my father. So she gamely agreed to ride on the Ferris wheel. To my mother, it seemed like one of the least threatening rides at the park.

"I felt scared at first," she told me. "Then I figured at least it moves at a slow rate of speed. I probably won't fall out of it. What's the worst thing that could happen?"

They got on the landing and waited to board alongside the other prospective passengers. According to my mother, even the boarding process was terrifying for someone with a dislike of amusement park rides and a fear of heights.

"People got on the ride one seat at a time, you know. So as the ride fills up, you get lifted into the air and then stop at various positions around the ride while more people board from below," my mother explained.

"Finally, the ride was full, and we started moving around and around. What a treat," she said sarcastically.

"I didn't like it one bit, but I wanted to impress your father. So I tried not to complain too much or to, you know, scream or pass out. The ride on that Ferris wheel seemed to last forever and a day." My mother laughed.

Finally, the ride came to an end, or so she thought. The amusement park ride operator began allowing passengers to disembark. Once again, the seat carrying my mother and my father made its way slowly around the circle while people got off on the landing below.

When it was my parents' turn to disembark, the amusement park ride operator grinned and shouted, "It's your lucky day. You get one free ride on the Ferris wheel," and he did not stop the ride for my parents to climb down onto the landing. Instead, he restarted the ride, lifting them back into the air on the half-empty ride.

When my parents neared the top of the Ferris wheel again, the ride suddenly ground to a stop. "What's happening?" my mother asked.

The ride didn't move. Unfortunately, for my parents—especially my mother—the ride had chosen the exact moment they reached the top of the Ferris wheel to malfunction and stop.

"I don't know how long we were stuck like that," my mother told me. "Could have been an hour. Could have been forever. I wasn't wearing a watch, but I'll tell you one thing. I never went on a Ferris wheel again."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
128536 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My childhood dentist had a secret 2-way mirror

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I first went to my childhood dentist, I didn't know they had a two-way mirror in their waiting room. That two-way mirror wasn't something they needed. None of my other dentists have had one.

Read full story
31 comments

Opinion: Dr. Pimple Popper ruins my appetite every time

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have a bad habit. I like to watch television while I eat, or do I like to eat while I watch television? Either way, it's a problem. Watching Dr. Pimple Popper ruins my appetite.

Read full story
85 comments

We celebrated the Fourth of July not with fireworks but with bonfires

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The Fourth of July was always exciting when I was growing up. Someone in the neighborhood always had fireworks or started a bonfire.

Read full story
5 comments

My friend became a secret grandmother at 35

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was a grandmother at the relatively young age of thirty-five, and she didn't even know it. Her teenage son and his girlfriend hid the girl's pregnancy for nine months and then left the baby in a public place for someone else to find, and no one suspected a thing, including my friend.

Read full story
43 comments

My father shined a flashlight into a police officer's eyes and told him to do his job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we lived in the city, there were three young men who lived across the street from us. They were brothers, and they were drug dealers. Believe me, you didn't want to live near a drug dealer back then because their customers made so much noise. I think things are quieter now, but I'm not sure. We've since moved out of the city.

Read full story
13 comments

I refused to be in the same room as my uncle with the missing finger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Most people have five fingers on each hand, or four fingers and one thumb, depending upon how you look at it. My uncle lost one of his fingers in a work accident at a box factory. A hydraulic machine sliced his finger off right at the knuckle, leaving a stump that looked ugly and weird to me as a child.

Read full story
14 comments

Our family dentist had chronic halitosis

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My lifelong fear of the dentist began when I was still in elementary school. I had a terrible experience with a pediatric dentist, and I begged my mother to allow me to see the same dentist the older members of the family saw.

Read full story
10 comments

I sold my engagement ring for $28, and then my ex-husband died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've been married and divorced, but I've never been engaged or widowed. When I decided my boyfriend and I should get married in our late teens, he went along with it. We both wanted to move out on our own, and financially, that meant moving out on our own together.

Read full story
70 comments

Baby born with a hole in her belly becomes a mom, grandmother despite never having a belly button, umbilical cord

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Having a baby born without a belly button or an umbilical cord was unheard of in my family. So when my aunt gave birth to a baby with a hole in her belly, my entire family felt shocked and concerned.

Read full story
23 comments

Doctors failed to determine the cause of my mother's dizzy spells

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The first time I experienced a dizzy spell, I was nineteen years old. My mother and I were shopping at the local retail store. Suddenly, I felt hot, and the floor started to spin.

Read full story
38 comments

Woman learns husband isn't over mistress after finding a necklace and a note: 'I still love you after all these years'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A newly engaged couple was planning their wedding when the bride's childhood best friend came to visit. Nothing would ever be the same again. When the groom and the bride's childhood best friend met, it was love at first sight.

Read full story

Woman furious with her husband when she learns she's pregnant again

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt was always a stern, no-nonsense woman. She was always meaner than a rattlesnake and ready to strike.

Read full story
508 comments

My boyfriend refused to hold down a job and support himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One job wasn't enough to support me and my unemployed boyfriend. So I frequently worked two jobs to pay his bills.

Read full story
179 comments

My boyfriend refused to pay an extra 25 cents for a fast-food value meal and made me drive across town to save a quarter

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I should have known it was a bad sign when my boyfriend made me drive across town so he could save a quarter on a fast-food value meal. But I was young and naïve and in love, so I went along with it.

Read full story
446 comments

Teen photo booth clerk accidentally reveals married man’s affair to his wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Woman discovers her husband’s affair when she receives photographic evidence by mistake.

Read full story

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.

Read full story
132 comments

My grandmother refused to let anyone open her dresser drawers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. We have one rule when it comes to privacy in my family's household: there is no privacy. Interior doors don't have locks. There's no malice intended. We just don't keep secrets, especially not within our dresser drawers.

Read full story
87 comments

My mother learned she was pregnant when 'the rabbit died'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "Congratulations," the doctor told my mother on the phone. "The rabbit died."

Read full story
17 comments

Woman feels guilty for having an affair of the heart, then learns her husband is cheating

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a woman who was happily married, or so I thought. She and her husband had married young with a baby on the way. Ten years later, they were what most people would consider a success story.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy