My grandmother refused to let anyone open her dresser drawers

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1242xM_0gLDQJc000
Photo by Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

We have one rule when it comes to privacy in my family's household: there is no privacy. Interior doors don't have locks. There's no malice intended. We just don't keep secrets, especially not within our dresser drawers.

Dresser drawers are fair game for anyone. To me, this is normal. This is the way my mother raised me. If I wanted something from my mother's underwear drawer, I just went poking around in there as if I owned it.

I keep my socks in her bureau. She keeps her checkbook in my nightstand. I understand that wouldn't work for some mother-daughter duos, but it works for us.

My grandmother, on the other hand, was very particular about her dresser drawers. And all the dresser drawers in the house were her dresser drawers. It didn't matter whose room they were in or whose belongings they contained. They were within her domain.

The drawers were so organized it was almost sickening. She arranged all her belongings neatly in a single layer, and she permitted no one to open her drawers for any reason.

There was no looking in any of the dresser drawers either, because to look in them, you'd need to touch them, and there was definitely no touching them. Not even the handles.

Every morning, my grandmother opened the dresser drawers and retrieved one pair of underwear for each member of her family. No one got to choose their own underpants.

According to my mother, she grew up with a bureau in her bedroom whose drawers she'd never seen the insides of. "Your grandmother was an excellent mother," she told me, "but she had to have control over all the dresser drawers in the house."

"It's not normal not to have any drawer space in your own room. When I got married and had kids and furniture of my own, I decided anyone would be allowed to access whatever drawers they wanted."

My mother told me growing up without her own drawer space was inconvenient, and she never wanted to put her own children through that.

"Your grandmother had one large drawer that was nearly empty. I used to fantasize about what it would be like to keep some of my things in there, but it never happened. That special drawer contained one pair of scissors, one thimble, two spools of thread (one black and one white), and a single lonely needle."

Personally, I can remember my grandmother's dresser drawer that contained her sewing supplies. I can recall peering around her as she opened that drawer to retrieve her scissors. The drawer was so empty compared to the way we kept our overstuffed and under-organized drawers at home.

Just thinking about that nearly empty drawer brings back other memories of her. She kept the entirety of her apartment just as neat and clean as those drawers. I don't take after her at all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 86

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
126132 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman furious with her husband when she learns she's pregnant again

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt was always a stern, no-nonsense woman. She was always meaner than a rattlesnake and ready to strike.

Read full story
180 comments

My boyfriend refused to hold down a job and support himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One job wasn't enough to support me and my unemployed boyfriend. So I frequently worked two jobs to pay his bills.

Read full story
72 comments

My boyfriend refused to pay an extra 25 cents for a fast-food value meal and made me drive across town to save a quarter

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I should have known it was a bad sign when my boyfriend made me drive across town so he could save a quarter on a fast-food value meal. But I was young and naïve and in love, so I went along with it.

Read full story
324 comments

Teen photo booth clerk accidentally reveals married man’s affair to his wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Woman discovers her husband’s affair when she receives photographic evidence by mistake.

Read full story

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.

Read full story
125 comments

My mother learned she was pregnant when 'the rabbit died'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "Congratulations," the doctor told my mother on the phone. "The rabbit died."

Read full story
14 comments

Woman feels guilty for having an affair of the heart, then learns her husband is cheating

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a woman who was happily married, or so I thought. She and her husband had married young with a baby on the way. Ten years later, they were what most people would consider a success story.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman surprised to learn her curtains were to blame for her chronic rash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My childhood home had a bathroom in the basement, a rare convenience at the time. The bathroom walls were made of cinderblocks, and the tiny room didn't have a door. Instead of a bathroom door, my parents hung floor-to-ceiling curtains in the doorway, fiberglass curtains.

Read full story
11 comments

My mother still has this unused antique teapot set on the top shelf of her cupboard after 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Thirty years ago, there was a man who sold chickens and eggs door to door in our neighborhood. My father befriended this man, and the two of them would often sit at the local coffee shop enjoying a hot beverage and a sugary treat.

Read full story
23 comments

My grandfather kept skimming my father's paint because he thought it was free

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to a cost estimate from NerdWallet, the cost to paint the exterior of a three to four-story home is $4,000-$7,000. While most of that expense goes to labor, paint still costs roughly $20-$70 per gallon. That's quite a wide range.

Read full story
29 comments

Nurse shows extreme kindness after woman's surgical procedure

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "The average cost of nursing school can vary widely," reports SoFi. "The cost for a Bachelor's in Nursing (BSN) can be comparable to any other four-year degree. According to U.S. News, the average cost of tuition for the 2020-2021 school year was $9,687 for a four-year public school and $35,087 for a four-year private school."

Read full story
13 comments

Woman humiliated when high wind gusts blow her clothesline full of underwear into the neighbor's tree

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what a gust of wind will blow into your yard. Personally, the most unusual thing I've found in my backyard after a gust of wind was a neighbor's trampoline. Unfortunately, I never found out which neighbor was its rightful owner.

Read full story
21 comments

My aunt was terrified of the family parakeet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How can anyone be afraid of a tiny bird? Just ask my aunt. As a teen, she was terrified by the family parakeet.

Read full story
2 comments

My grandmother was fixated with sewing pleats and gathers into underwear because she was afraid they'd fall down

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother was obsessed with the thought that their underwear might fall down in public. The poor woman feared having her children's underpants fall down so much that she did everything she could to tighten their elastic waistbands and thus prevent calamity.

Read full story
37 comments

My boyfriend refused to brush his teeth until I threatened to break up with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If your partner didn't brush their teeth, would it be a deal-breaker? It was for me.

Read full story
61 comments

The reason Penn Jillette wears red nail polish on his ring finger moved my mother to tears

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many people have noticed magician Penn Jillette wears red nail polish on one single fingernail, the nail on the ring finger of his left hand. He can be seen sporting a single red fingernail in photos going back to at least 1986.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: I didn't learn to ride a bicycle until I was 30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I learned how to ride bicycles when I was thirty years old, and she was a bit older. Tired of being the last kids on the block to master a two-wheeled bike, we rolled a couple of antique bicycles out of storage from our garage and set about trying to balance ourselves on them. It didn't go well.

Read full story
17 comments

Man furious when woman he met on a dating app visits his neighbor in secret to investigate him before their first date

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a man who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How far should a woman go to vet someone she met on the internet? One woman showed up unannounced and uninvited to the home of her online love interest's neighbor, and it ruined any chance they had of romance.

Read full story
1 comments

A bank teller gave me too much money and then harassed me until I returned it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always went to the bank for my parents on Friday mornings. My father ran a small business, and I helped by depositing checks and making cash withdrawals for him as needed.

Read full story
693 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy