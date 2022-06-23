My grandfather kept skimming my father's paint because he thought it was free

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

According to a cost estimate from NerdWallet, the cost to paint the exterior of a three to four-story home is $4,000-$7,000. While most of that expense goes to labor, paint still costs roughly $20-$70 per gallon. That's quite a wide range.

At that price, it's no wonder my grandfather decided to take advantage of what he thought was an endless free supply of exterior house paint.

When my family had our home painted, we had a contract with the painter that stipulated his labor costs. We agreed to supply everything he needed, including cans of paint, and he would provide the backbreaking work.

We purchased the paint and other supplies, and the painter started the job. Everything was running smoothly until my paternal grandfather, who lived right across the street, befriended our painter, who was being paid by the hour.

My mother stayed inside the house, cooking, cleaning, doing laundry, and taking care of the children. Now and then, she would look out the window and see our hired help chatting with her father-in-law like they were old friends.

Whenever my grandfather bid adieu to our house painter, he took a can of paint with him.

My mother thought nothing of it at first, but the sight of daily cans of paint crossing the street and disappearing into my grandfather's little cottage slowly caught her attention.

The painter notified my mother whenever he needed her to pick up more cans of paint, and this was occurring at an unusual speed. "This paint doesn't go very far," my mother told the clerk at the paint store on her second trip there in as many days.

My grandfather came over to visit one evening after my father had arrived home from work. "I really like that house painter," he told my father. "He's really generous with his paint."

In response, my father asked what he meant by that.

"At least twice a week, usually more, I come over and ask him for a can of his paint, and he just gives it to me. No questions asked. I've been storing it in my basement. You should see how many free cans of paint I got."

My grandfather was so happy. He loved to paint, and he had just found himself an endless supply of free paint. The only problem was that it wasn't free. My father had been paying for the paint all along.

"I have so much free paint that I've been giving it away to everyone," my grandfather confided.

My parents gently explained that the paint wasn't free at all. "No wonder I've had to buy so much paint," my mother told him.

As for my grandfather, he was crestfallen. "I knew it seemed too good to be true," he said. "He always let me have free paint."

"Guess what," my mother told me. "I still caught him coming over one last time to collect his free cans of paint. He probably wished he hadn't given so much of it away."