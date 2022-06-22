My grandmother was fixated with sewing pleats and gathers into underwear because she was afraid they'd fall down

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjXIl_0gIYnNXb00
Photo by Suzy Hazelwood/Pexels

When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother was obsessed with the thought that their underwear might fall down in public. The poor woman feared having her children's underpants fall down so much that she did everything she could to tighten their elastic waistbands and thus prevent calamity.

Why she didn't purchase their underwear in a smaller size remains a mystery. Even better, she could have entrusted her children to let her know if the size of their elastic waistbands caused a problem with keeping them up, rather than obsessively tightening them across the board.

Personally, the idea of sewing pleats and gathers into the waistbands of my undergarments never occurred to me. If I had a pair of ill-fitting underpants, I'd simply toss them aside in favor of a new pair.

Unfortunately for my mother and her siblings, my grandmother would have found such an idea wasteful and unacceptable. Her solution was to use her needle and thread to adjust her children's underwear until not even the strongest hurricane-force winds could inadvertently dislodge them.

Most sources suggest shrinking too-big underwear rather than sewing them, such as this advice from How To Discuss: "Separate the cotton laundry you want to shrink from the rest of the laundry. Fill the sink with warm water. Soak the underwear in water and let it soak for 10 minutes. Empty the sink and squeeze out any excess water."

According to my mother, she and her sisters would laugh when they saw their mother sitting in a beam of sunlight coming in through the parlor window with her sewing box on one side and a pile of underwear on the other, but they wouldn't laugh long.

My grandmother sewed pleats, gathers, tucks, and nubs all around her daughters' elastic waistbands. She didn't have a specific system. Anything that made the waistband tighter and the underpants more difficult to put on and off would suffice.

"She pressed small sections of the waistband together and fastened them with as much thread as the nubs would hold," my mother told me.

"Sometimes, she would hang our wet laundry on the clothesline and reel them in just to add a few more hand-sewn nubs. She was the only person I knew who sewed wet underwear," she said.

"I'd have so many of these hard lumps sewn into my waistband that I could barely struggle into them. Comfort was not a goal of hers when she used her needle and thread. The lumps and bumps dug into my waist something ferocious." My mother laughed when she remembered it.

"One time, I tried to explain that she stretched out the elastic to sew it, and so there was no more elasticity in the waistband. I told your grandmother it was hard to put them on and even harder to take them off."

"Good," my grandmother told my mother. "That means they won't fall off when you walk. So I'm accomplishing exactly what I set out to do."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 37

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
124069 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Teen photo booth clerk accidentally reveals married man’s affair to his wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Woman discovers her husband’s affair when she receives photographic evidence by mistake.

Read full story

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.

Read full story
42 comments

My grandmother refused to let anyone open her dresser drawers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. We have one rule when it comes to privacy in my family's household: there is no privacy. Interior doors don't have locks. There's no malice intended. We just don't keep secrets, especially not within our dresser drawers.

Read full story
28 comments

My mother learned she was pregnant when 'the rabbit died'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "Congratulations," the doctor told my mother on the phone. "The rabbit died."

Read full story
5 comments

Woman feels guilty for having an affair of the heart, then learns her husband is cheating

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a woman who was happily married, or so I thought. She and her husband had married young with a baby on the way. Ten years later, they were what most people would consider a success story.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman surprised to learn her curtains were to blame for her chronic rash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My childhood home had a bathroom in the basement, a rare convenience at the time. The bathroom walls were made of cinderblocks, and the tiny room didn't have a door. Instead of a bathroom door, my parents hung floor-to-ceiling curtains in the doorway, fiberglass curtains.

Read full story
9 comments

My mother still has this unused antique teapot set on the top shelf of her cupboard after 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Thirty years ago, there was a man who sold chickens and eggs door to door in our neighborhood. My father befriended this man, and the two of them would often sit at the local coffee shop enjoying a hot beverage and a sugary treat.

Read full story
21 comments

My grandfather kept skimming my father's paint because he thought it was free

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to a cost estimate from NerdWallet, the cost to paint the exterior of a three to four-story home is $4,000-$7,000. While most of that expense goes to labor, paint still costs roughly $20-$70 per gallon. That's quite a wide range.

Read full story
18 comments

Nurse shows extreme kindness after woman's surgical procedure

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "The average cost of nursing school can vary widely," reports SoFi. "The cost for a Bachelor's in Nursing (BSN) can be comparable to any other four-year degree. According to U.S. News, the average cost of tuition for the 2020-2021 school year was $9,687 for a four-year public school and $35,087 for a four-year private school."

Read full story
8 comments

Woman humiliated when high wind gusts blow her clothesline full of underwear into the neighbor's tree

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what a gust of wind will blow into your yard. Personally, the most unusual thing I've found in my backyard after a gust of wind was a neighbor's trampoline. Unfortunately, I never found out which neighbor was its rightful owner.

Read full story
20 comments

My aunt was terrified of the family parakeet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How can anyone be afraid of a tiny bird? Just ask my aunt. As a teen, she was terrified by the family parakeet.

Read full story
2 comments

My boyfriend refused to brush his teeth until I threatened to break up with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If your partner didn't brush their teeth, would it be a deal-breaker? It was for me.

Read full story
61 comments

The reason Penn Jillette wears red nail polish on his ring finger moved my mother to tears

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many people have noticed magician Penn Jillette wears red nail polish on one single fingernail, the nail on the ring finger of his left hand. He can be seen sporting a single red fingernail in photos going back to at least 1986.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: I didn't learn to ride a bicycle until I was 30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I learned how to ride bicycles when I was thirty years old, and she was a bit older. Tired of being the last kids on the block to master a two-wheeled bike, we rolled a couple of antique bicycles out of storage from our garage and set about trying to balance ourselves on them. It didn't go well.

Read full story
8 comments

Man furious when woman he met on a dating app visits his neighbor in secret to investigate him before their first date

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a man who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How far should a woman go to vet someone she met on the internet? One woman showed up unannounced and uninvited to the home of her online love interest's neighbor, and it ruined any chance they had of romance.

Read full story
1 comments

A bank teller gave me too much money and then harassed me until I returned it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always went to the bank for my parents on Friday mornings. My father ran a small business, and I helped by depositing checks and making cash withdrawals for him as needed.

Read full story
693 comments

Woman refuses to leave the house unless her socks match her underwear

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I were supposed to go grocery shopping together. I waited for her, and she didn't show up. Since she lived in the same house, it wasn't hard to track her down.

Read full story
210 comments

My grandmother wore fancy hosiery with seams running down the back of her legs even when she didn't leave the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1950s when my mother was still a child, women wore nylons all the time. Most of these nylons had a prominent seam running down the back. That's the kind that my grandmother wore. She liked them because they were "fancy."

Read full story
140 comments

Man furious after his wife cuts snails too small

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Marriage is hard. It's no wonder so many marital unions end in divorce. Recent divorce statistics show that "Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation."

Read full story
93 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy