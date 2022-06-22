My boyfriend refused to brush his teeth until I threatened to break up with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

If your partner didn't brush their teeth, would it be a deal-breaker? It was for me.

When my first boyfriend refused to brush his teeth, I thought it was quirky. As we got to know each other better, his refusal to brush his teeth moved from a harmless quirk to a mild inconvenience.

Time passed, and the inside of his mouth still hadn't seen a toothbrush, toothpaste, or even a courtesy swish of mouthwash. I grew weary of his poor dental hygiene.

According to a study by Delta Dental quoted by Fortson Dentistry, "31% of Americans fail to brush their teeth at least twice a day, with two percent admitting to not brushing at all. Even those of us that do brush have a tendency to go far too long between brushing. Their study also found that many people have gone days without brushing their teeth."

My boyfriend hadn't brushed his teeth in years. In fact, when I questioned him about it, he told me he couldn't remember ever brushing his teeth. He simply didn't consider brushing his teeth to be a priority.

I tried to be an easygoing girlfriend; I didn't want to make demands, especially since I had never been in a relationship before, but the situation grew to be disgusting.

Finally, I felt exasperated enough to give him an ultimatum. I explained I understood how he felt about brushing his teeth. I told him I couldn't demand he brush his teeth just to please me. However, if he chose not to brush his teeth, then I would be forced to break up with him. I simply couldn't continue to date him with the way things were going.

He accepted my message with grace and dignity, and he opted to brush his teeth but only on days when we saw each other. If we had a date scheduled, he would diligently scrub his teeth and rinse with a minty mouthwash before he picked me up.

If I ran into him on days we didn't have plans, his teeth were unbrushed and his breath was definitely not minty. I found his new brushing schedule to be an adequate compromise. After all, I wasn't trying to control him. I was only trying to protect myself from his bad breath.

We broke up that winter for reasons unrelated to his mouth, and he immediately ceased brushing his teeth. How do I know? We ran into each other one day months later, and we had a nice long conversation during which I observed that his teeth had returned to the same color and texture as before he'd started brushing them. Likewise, his breath was decidedly the breath of a non-brusher, especially one who drank plenty of beer and chain-smoked cigarettes.

He was an otherwise nice young man, and I hope he has since found a dental routine that works for him. Perhaps he has learned that dental hygiene is its own reward and you shouldn't brush your teeth only when your partner threatens to break up with you over it.