Opinion: I didn't learn to ride a bicycle until I was 30

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464COy_0gHRPpSP00
Photo by Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

My mother and I learned how to ride bicycles when I was thirty years old, and she was a bit older. Tired of being the last kids on the block to master a two-wheeled bike, we rolled a couple of antique bicycles out of storage from our garage and set about trying to balance ourselves on them. It didn't go well.

I had attempted to learn how to ride a bicycle with and without training wheels as a child. The combination of my crushing anxiety and the number of times I fell onto the hard asphalt of our driveway kept me from making any progress.

At that age, other children were riding their bikes downhill and yelling, "Look, Ma, no hands!" I had already given up.

My nephew was proficient at riding his bicycle at seven years old. When he learned my mother and I couldn't ride a bike at our advanced ages, he was incredulous.

"You can't ride a bike?" he asked. "But everyone knows how to ride a bike."

I thought to myself, if everyone knows how to ride a bike, then I want in. Maybe it's time for me to try again.

I corralled my mother into joining me. After all, we had enough rusted old bicycles in the garage to go around.

The black-and-blues and cuts and scrapes started immediately. My mother and I were both a mess. We had holes in our jeans, and it hurt when we laughed. Both of us spent more time lying on the pavement beneath our chosen bicycles than actually sitting astride them.

I decided I'd probably be better at riding a bicycle if I went out and bought a brand new one. So I did, and it was actually worse. Three days after trading in my rusty old bike for a new one, my mother and I collided while pedaling in concentric circles in the backyard.

We'd had it for good. I returned the new bicycle to the store for a full refund and left the old one parked behind the woodpile in the yard.

My mother pushed her bicycle back into storage, and we both promptly forgot any urge we had to go bike riding around the neighborhood with the wind in our hair. As it turned out, my mother and I are perfectly happy being the only two people in the neighborhood who don't ride bicycles. At least now we know how.

I am perfectly happy never riding a bicycle again.

There are plenty of other ways to get around, and bikes just don't interest me. I don't like the way they look; I don't like how they feel, and I really don't like how I feel when I'm on one.

I know some people love their bikes, and that's great for them. But as for me, I'll just stick to walking, running, driving, and public transportation. It's what works best for me.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Parenting

Comments / 7

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
123582 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman surprised to learn her curtains were to blame for her chronic rash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My childhood home had a bathroom in the basement, a rare convenience at the time. The bathroom walls were made of cinderblocks, and the tiny room didn't have a door. Instead of a bathroom door, my parents hung floor-to-ceiling curtains in the doorway, fiberglass curtains.

Read full story
3 comments

My mother still has this unused antique teapot set on the top shelf of her cupboard after 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Thirty years ago, there was a man who sold chickens and eggs door to door in our neighborhood. My father befriended this man, and the two of them would often sit at the local coffee shop enjoying a hot beverage and a sugary treat.

Read full story
10 comments

My grandfather kept skimming my father's paint because he thought it was free

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to a cost estimate from NerdWallet, the cost to paint the exterior of a three to four-story home is $4,000-$7,000. While most of that expense goes to labor, paint still costs roughly $20-$70 per gallon. That's quite a wide range.

Read full story
11 comments

Nurse shows extreme kindness after woman's surgical procedure

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. "The average cost of nursing school can vary widely," reports SoFi. "The cost for a Bachelor's in Nursing (BSN) can be comparable to any other four-year degree. According to U.S. News, the average cost of tuition for the 2020-2021 school year was $9,687 for a four-year public school and $35,087 for a four-year private school."

Read full story
8 comments

Woman humiliated when high wind gusts blow her clothesline full of underwear into the neighbor's tree

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what a gust of wind will blow into your yard. Personally, the most unusual thing I've found in my backyard after a gust of wind was a neighbor's trampoline. Unfortunately, I never found out which neighbor was its rightful owner.

Read full story
19 comments

My aunt was terrified of the family parakeet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How can anyone be afraid of a tiny bird? Just ask my aunt. As a teen, she was terrified by the family parakeet.

Read full story
2 comments

My grandmother was fixated with sewing pleats and gathers into underwear because she was afraid they'd fall down

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother was obsessed with the thought that their underwear might fall down in public. The poor woman feared having her children's underpants fall down so much that she did everything she could to tighten their elastic waistbands and thus prevent calamity.

Read full story
32 comments

My boyfriend refused to brush his teeth until I threatened to break up with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If your partner didn't brush their teeth, would it be a deal-breaker? It was for me.

Read full story
48 comments

The reason Penn Jillette wears red nail polish on his ring finger moved my mother to tears

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many people have noticed magician Penn Jillette wears red nail polish on one single fingernail, the nail on the ring finger of his left hand. He can be seen sporting a single red fingernail in photos going back to at least 1986.

Read full story
7 comments

Man furious when woman he met on a dating app visits his neighbor in secret to investigate him before their first date

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a man who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How far should a woman go to vet someone she met on the internet? One woman showed up unannounced and uninvited to the home of her online love interest's neighbor, and it ruined any chance they had of romance.

Read full story
1 comments

A bank teller gave me too much money and then harassed me until I returned it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always went to the bank for my parents on Friday mornings. My father ran a small business, and I helped by depositing checks and making cash withdrawals for him as needed.

Read full story
687 comments

Woman discovers her husband's affair when she receives photographic evidence by mistake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a senior in high school, I worked for a large retail chain that offered film developing services. We didn't have cellphones back then. So unless you bought a Polaroid instant camera or had your own darkroom, you had to drop off your rolls of film to be developed.

Read full story

Woman refuses to leave the house unless her socks match her underwear

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I were supposed to go grocery shopping together. I waited for her, and she didn't show up. Since she lived in the same house, it wasn't hard to track her down.

Read full story
206 comments

My grandmother wore fancy hosiery with seams running down the back of her legs even when she didn't leave the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1950s when my mother was still a child, women wore nylons all the time. Most of these nylons had a prominent seam running down the back. That's the kind that my grandmother wore. She liked them because they were "fancy."

Read full story
138 comments

Man furious after his wife cuts snails too small

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Marriage is hard. It's no wonder so many marital unions end in divorce. Recent divorce statistics show that "Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation."

Read full story
93 comments

Man refuses to be seen in public with his pregnant wife when she's wearing maternity clothes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman was married and pregnant yet had never seen the inside of a nightclub. She told her husband that her one wish was to go to a nightclub before giving birth to their first child.

Read full story
1 comments

Man accuses his son-in-law of cheating on his daughter during lunch break

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and her husband were happily married. At least, that's what everyone thought.

Read full story
41 comments

Opinion: I saw a magician perform, and my entire perspective on magic changed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I went to see a famous magician perform years ago. It was a great magic show with a single exception: it ruined magic shows for me forever.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman furious when her sister is buried with new eyeglasses: 'I could have used them myself'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Eyeglasses are expensive, especially if you don't have a health insurance plan that covers them. So when a woman's sister died, she was livid to see that her sister had been buried with a brand new pair of eyeglasses.

Read full story
217 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy