Teen photo booth clerk accidentally reveals married man’s affair to his wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Woman discovers her husband’s affair when she receives photographic evidence by mistake.

When I was a senior in high school, I worked for a large retail chain that offered film developing services. We didn't have cellphones back then. So unless you bought a Polaroid instant camera or had your own darkroom, you had to drop off your rolls of film to be developed.

A woman came into the store and dropped off a roll of film for processing. As luck would have it, her husband came into the same store and dropped off a roll of film of his own. That's how the trouble started. These two customers shared the same last name, but they did not intend to share their photos.

Several days later, the woman returned for her pictures. The clerk asked for her last name, which was standard practice, but he didn't make sure the first name was a match as well. If he had, he would have seen that it was not.

The woman wound up with her husband's developed photographs, and she was about to get the surprise of her lifetime. She paid for the pictures and walked outside to the parking lot. Unable to wait until she got home before viewing her photos, she opened the envelope sitting right outside behind the wheel of her car.

She expected to see wedding pictures she'd taken at her sister's wedding. Instead, she found evidence that her husband was having an affair. The pictures showed her husband canoodling with a beautiful young woman.

There were pictures of candlelight dinners, hotel rooms strewn with rose petals, and even what appeared to be her husband and another woman on a hot-air balloon ride. There were swimming pools, Champagne, and cheeky public displays of affection all caught on camera for the poor woman to see.

She went back into the store where I worked and demanded an explanation. Although we couldn't give her an explanation for her husband's infidelity, we could determine that her sister's wedding photos had been given to another customer earlier that day, a customer with the same last name.

It wasn't hard to figure out what had happened. The clerk had given out the wrong photographs to the woman's husband, leaving her husband's photographs behind to be collected by his unsuspecting wife.

Why then hadn't her husband returned to the store with the incorrect photos? Surely, he had seen them and would have recognized his sister-in-law in the wedding pics.

As it turned out, he was already on his way back to the store. He approached the photo desk before realizing the woman standing there was his wife.

I'm not exaggerating when I say they caused a scene. For a moment, I thought I would need to call the police so the unhappy couple could sort things out at the station. The last I heard before they left the store, the woman planned to take her husband to divorce court with the photos as evidence.