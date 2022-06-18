Even the car salesman said my mother deserves a spot in heaven after dealing with my father her entire adult life.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Marriage is hard. It's so hard, in fact, that divorce statistics indicate that "Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation."

"According to various studies, the [...] most common causes of divorce are conflict, arguing, irretrievable breakdown in the relationship, lack of commitment, infidelity, and lack of physical intimacy. The least common reasons are lack of shared interests and incompatibility between partners."

As anyone who's ever met him knows, my father is a difficult man. No one knows that better than my mother, who has spent her entire adult life looking after his every need. Of the most common causes of divorce, my mother has endured all but one. Yet she has managed to make their marriage work through tireless hard work and endless patience.

Many mutual acquaintances have confided in her that they don't know how she does it. Surely a quick divorce would be simpler and more rewarding than a long marriage to such a difficult man.

Even a car salesman said my mother deserves a spot in heaven after dealing with my father her entire adult life.

My father always visits the same automobile dealership when he buys a new vehicle. He has done business with the same salesman for decades. They know each other well.

Through the years, my father and this car salesman have had their differences. They fight and reconcile like childhood friends. Despite their good-natured bickering, they actually really like each other.

My father always wants a good deal, and the salesman, understandably, wants a good commission. They're both stubborn and motivated by money. My father wants to pay as little as possible for the vehicle he wants, and his longtime salesman wants to accommodate him while still making money on the deal.

My father enjoyed doing business with the salesman because no one else would put up with his shenanigans or give him a better deal, and the salesman loved selling my father a new vehicle every couple of years. Commission is commission.

One year, my mother accompanied my father to the automobile dealership to help him with the final paperwork. When she walked into the showroom, the salesman shouted at her from inside his office.

"Here she is. This woman has a spot reserved in heaven for her. Her husband puts me through the wringer whenever he buys a new vehicle. So I can only imagine what he puts his poor wife through. That's why I know there is a place in heaven for her, and she deserves it, too."

Everyone laughed.

My mother thought it was nice that even the automobile salesman knew she was a saint for putting up with my father all these years.

"Your father has put me through a lot," she told me. "And that's why I'm known at the local car dealership as 'the woman who has a place in heaven waiting for her.'"