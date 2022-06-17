My mother accidentally got my 2 childhood parakeets drunk

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

We had two pretty parakeets when I was a kid. They appeared to be in perfect health. Their feathers were colorful and smooth. They chirped and sang in the sunlight streaming through the basement window, where we kept them in their metal cage.

Unfortunately, one parakeet developed the symptoms of some sort of stomach disturbance. The bird didn't look healthy anymore. Its eating and excreting habits changed drastically. Clearly, something was wrong.

My mother asked friends and family if they had any suggestions on how to help our sick bird. Not one of them recommended taking the parakeet to the veterinarian, but more than a few suggested adding brandy to the drinking water in the birdcage.

In our culture, we believe blackberry brandy is the cure for a myriad of stomach ailments... but giving brandy to birds? My mother should have known better.

My mother took the advice of everyone who suggested adding blackberry brandy to the birds' water. She dosed them liberally with alcohol and went to bed.

When my mother woke up in the morning, the healthy bird was still healthy, and the sick bird was dead. From the look of the deceased bird and the colorful feathers that were strewn about the birdcage, my mother deduced what must have happened.

She had inadvertently gotten the healthy bird drunk, and it went after the sick bird my mother had been trying to cure with booze. My mother said she was terrified of the surviving bird. "I thought it was going to peck me, too, if I gave it the chance," she told me.

My mother decided the lone living bird had to go. "I couldn't stand the sight of it anymore," she said.

She carefully extricated the deceased parakeet from the cage for a backyard burial without getting pecked, but that left the problem of the remaining bird.

My mother carried the birdcage up the basement steps that led to the bulkhead door in our backyard. She opened both the cage and the bulkhead door to allow the bird to escape.

She hoped the parakeet would fly away immediately, seeking freedom, but that didn't happen. The bird huddled in the back of the cage farthest from freedom and refused to leave.

"I was convinced that bird was bad news," she said. "I couldn't get it to go."

Finally, she got the parakeet out into the backyard. Once it felt the fresh air and sunshine unfiltered, it flew away as my mother had hoped. My mother felt pleased with herself. "I threw the empty cage outside because I didn't want that bird coming back in the house," she told me decades later.

I wasn't quite as pleased when I woke up to find not one but both of my parakeets were gone. These were my first childhood pets, and they'd disappeared overnight without a trace.

It wasn't until many years had passed that my mother told me what really happened.