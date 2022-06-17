Pregnant woman refuses to allow her coworkers to drink coffee or have food at their desks

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

For some pregnant women, the aroma of brewed coffee, their favorite perfume, and a juicy burger sizzling on the grill all temporarily lose their appeal when they are expecting. Things that used to smell pleasant or tantalizing can become the source of nausea or worse.

According to What To Expect : "Many pregnant women notice changes in their sense of smell during the first trimester. But the significance of those changes and their effect on expectant moms can vary. For instance, scientists have hypothesized that for some women, this heightened sense of smell can trigger morning sickness."

This heightened sense of smell negatively affected a woman who worked at the office. The scent of someone sipping a cup of coffee at a desk fifteen feet away nearly moved her to tears. She approached the department manager and told him about her predicament.

The manager was sympathetic and agreed to do whatever he could to make her more comfortable during her pregnancy. He couldn't have expected what would happen next.

The pregnant woman demanded a temporary ban on the consumption of all hot beverages and all food of any temperature anywhere near her desk. She refused to allow her coworkers to enjoy an afternoon cup of coffee or a bag of corn chips for the rest of her pregnancy.

The other employees were understandably upset. Many of them had never even spoken with the woman, let alone done anything to bother her. Now they were supposed to give up their coffee and snacks to please her? What about their comfort?

They took their grievances to the manager, but he sided with the pregnant woman. After all, she was the one carrying a child and dealing with the intense smells on a daily basis.

"Try to have some compassion," the manager said. "What if you were in her shoes?"

The employees grumbled, but they complied with the new rules. For nine long months, they watched as their pregnant coworker sipped on her water and nibbled on her bland snacks while they went without their beloved caffeine and comfort foods.

It wasn't an easy situation for anyone involved, but ultimately the pregnant woman's needs came first. Her coworkers just had to grin and bear it until she gave birth and went on maternity leave, but her demands didn't earn her any fans. Not a day passed without someone grumbling.

After all, plenty of other people in the office had carried and bore children without demanding their coworkers make adjustments to their diet. It just goes to show that pregnancy can be a difficult and trying time for everyone involved, not just the woman carrying the child.

However, after the baby was born and her maternity leave was over, they welcomed their colleague back with open arms — and a piping hot cup of coffee.

