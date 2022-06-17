Woman labels her coffee creamer 'breast milk' to keep coworkers from using it

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrqEJ_0gEOZdJv00
Photo by Chevanon Photography/Pexels

If you've worked in an office or other work setting with a shared break room and refrigerator, then you may have encountered coworkers who help themselves to your food. Most people aren't bold enough to eat your sandwich or drink your soda, but if you have an open bag of potato chips, a sleeve of crackers, or a pint of coffee creamer, all bets are off.

One woman was tired of sharing her coffee creamer with coworkers who didn't ask first. She frequently found her pint of coffee creamer half empty or even emptied completely by people who wanted to drink a hot cup of coffee in the break room but didn't have the foresight to supply their own dairy or non-dairy creamer.

The woman found a solution, and she was proud to report that it worked one-hundred percent of the time. She bought a pint of her favorite coffee creamer, poured it into a nondescript reusable bottle, and labeled it "breast milk" in large letters with a black Sharpie marker.

She stopped worrying about whether her coffee creamer would be there for her when she finally made it to the break room for her mid-morning cup of coffee. No one disturbed her bottle with its bold label.

The only drawback to her plan was that she had to keep explaining to new coworkers why she had a bottle of breast milk in the break room fridge.

While this story is humorous, it raises some valid concerns about food and drink etiquette in the workplace. If you're tired of sharing your food with coworkers, there are a few things you can do to make sure your snacks and drinks stay safe from pilfering hands.

Buy single-serving sizes of food and drinks. This way, there's no temptation for your coworkers to help themselves to your food.

Label your food and drinks with your name. This will deter people from taking your food, as they'll know that you're the one who will miss it when it's gone.

Keep your food and drinks in a personal mini-fridge. This way, only you will have access to your food, and you won't have to worry about anyone taking it without your permission.

While it's not always possible to keep your food completely safe from being eaten by someone else, following these tips will help to deter people from helping themselves.

If all else fails, invest in a well-insulated lunchbox and some reusable ice packs, and keep your lunch at your desk or workspace where you can monitor it at all times.

Do you have any creative solutions to keep your food safe from coworkers? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Work# Workplace Relationships# Relationships# Food# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
122879 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My grandmother was fixated with sewing pleats and gathers into underwear because she was afraid they'd fall down

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother was obsessed with the thought that their underwear might fall down in public. The poor woman feared having her children's underpants fall down so much that she did everything she could to tighten their elastic waistbands and thus prevent calamity.

Read full story
9 comments

My boyfriend refused to brush his teeth until I threatened to break up with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If your partner didn't brush their teeth, would it be a deal-breaker? It was for me.

Read full story
18 comments

The reason Penn Jillette wears red nail polish on his ring finger moved my mother to tears

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many people have noticed magician Penn Jillette wears red nail polish on one single fingernail, the nail on the ring finger of his left hand. He can be seen sporting a single red fingernail in photos going back to at least 1986.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: I didn't learn to ride a bicycle until I was 30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I learned how to ride bicycles when I was thirty years old, and she was a bit older. Tired of being the last kids on the block to master a two-wheeled bike, we rolled a couple of antique bicycles out of storage from our garage and set about trying to balance ourselves on them. It didn't go well.

Read full story
5 comments

Man furious when woman he met on a dating app visits his neighbor in secret to investigate him before their first date

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a man who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How far should a woman go to vet someone she met on the internet? One woman showed up unannounced and uninvited to the home of her online love interest's neighbor, and it ruined any chance they had of romance.

Read full story
1 comments

A bank teller gave me too much money and then harassed me until I returned it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always went to the bank for my parents on Friday mornings. My father ran a small business, and I helped by depositing checks and making cash withdrawals for him as needed.

Read full story
557 comments

Woman discovers her husband's affair when she receives photographic evidence by mistake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a senior in high school, I worked for a large retail chain that offered film developing services. We didn't have cellphones back then. So unless you bought a Polaroid instant camera or had your own darkroom, you had to drop off your rolls of film to be developed.

Read full story

Woman refuses to leave the house unless her socks match her underwear

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I were supposed to go grocery shopping together. I waited for her, and she didn't show up. Since she lived in the same house, it wasn't hard to track her down.

Read full story
177 comments

My grandmother wore fancy hosiery with seams running down the back of her legs even when she didn't leave the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1950s when my mother was still a child, women wore nylons all the time. Most of these nylons had a prominent seam running down the back. That's the kind that my grandmother wore. She liked them because they were "fancy."

Read full story
119 comments

Man furious after his wife cuts snails too small

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Marriage is hard. It's no wonder so many marital unions end in divorce. Recent divorce statistics show that "Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation."

Read full story
91 comments

Man refuses to be seen in public with his pregnant wife when she's wearing maternity clothes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman was married and pregnant yet had never seen the inside of a nightclub. She told her husband that her one wish was to go to a nightclub before giving birth to their first child.

Read full story
1 comments

Man accuses his son-in-law of cheating on his daughter during lunch break

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and her husband were happily married. At least, that's what everyone thought.

Read full story
40 comments

Opinion: I saw a magician perform, and my entire perspective on magic changed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I went to see a famous magician perform years ago. It was a great magic show with a single exception: it ruined magic shows for me forever.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman furious when her sister is buried with new eyeglasses: 'I could have used them myself'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Eyeglasses are expensive, especially if you don't have a health insurance plan that covers them. So when a woman's sister died, she was livid to see that her sister had been buried with a brand new pair of eyeglasses.

Read full story
205 comments

Even the car salesman said my mother deserves a spot in heaven after dealing with my father her entire adult life.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Marriage is hard. It's so hard, in fact, that divorce statistics indicate that "Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation."

Read full story
20 comments

My mother accidentally got my 2 childhood parakeets drunk

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We had two pretty parakeets when I was a kid. They appeared to be in perfect health. Their feathers were colorful and smooth. They chirped and sang in the sunlight streaming through the basement window, where we kept them in their metal cage.

Read full story
13 comments

Pregnant woman refuses to allow her coworkers to drink coffee or have food at their desks

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. For some pregnant women, the aroma of brewed coffee, their favorite perfume, and a juicy burger sizzling on the grill all temporarily lose their appeal when they are expecting. Things that used to smell pleasant or tantalizing can become the source of nausea or worse.

Read full story
455 comments

When my mother wanted to get out of work early, she shut down the whole place

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother still has dreams she's sixteen again and soldering jewelry at her first job. Working in a jewelry shop could be tedious. Most of the time, my mother really enjoyed her job. She enjoyed the friends she had made at the shop, and she certainly enjoyed the paycheck at the end of the week. However, sometimes she felt bored, really bored.

Read full story
16 comments

Woman discovers her illiterate husband's affair when he uses the same excuse for coming home late, twice

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Infidelity is widespread and pervasive, especially among men. "An extensive study published in AARP magazine found that 46 percent of men reported cheating on their partners in the past, compared to 21 percent of women," reported Yahoo.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy