Woman labels her coffee creamer 'breast milk' to keep coworkers from using it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

If you've worked in an office or other work setting with a shared break room and refrigerator, then you may have encountered coworkers who help themselves to your food. Most people aren't bold enough to eat your sandwich or drink your soda, but if you have an open bag of potato chips, a sleeve of crackers, or a pint of coffee creamer, all bets are off.

One woman was tired of sharing her coffee creamer with coworkers who didn't ask first. She frequently found her pint of coffee creamer half empty or even emptied completely by people who wanted to drink a hot cup of coffee in the break room but didn't have the foresight to supply their own dairy or non-dairy creamer.

The woman found a solution, and she was proud to report that it worked one-hundred percent of the time. She bought a pint of her favorite coffee creamer, poured it into a nondescript reusable bottle, and labeled it "breast milk" in large letters with a black Sharpie marker.

She stopped worrying about whether her coffee creamer would be there for her when she finally made it to the break room for her mid-morning cup of coffee. No one disturbed her bottle with its bold label.

The only drawback to her plan was that she had to keep explaining to new coworkers why she had a bottle of breast milk in the break room fridge.

While this story is humorous, it raises some valid concerns about food and drink etiquette in the workplace. If you're tired of sharing your food with coworkers, there are a few things you can do to make sure your snacks and drinks stay safe from pilfering hands.

Buy single-serving sizes of food and drinks. This way, there's no temptation for your coworkers to help themselves to your food.

Label your food and drinks with your name. This will deter people from taking your food, as they'll know that you're the one who will miss it when it's gone.

Keep your food and drinks in a personal mini-fridge. This way, only you will have access to your food, and you won't have to worry about anyone taking it without your permission.

While it's not always possible to keep your food completely safe from being eaten by someone else, following these tips will help to deter people from helping themselves.

If all else fails, invest in a well-insulated lunchbox and some reusable ice packs, and keep your lunch at your desk or workspace where you can monitor it at all times.

Do you have any creative solutions to keep your food safe from coworkers? Let me know in the comments.