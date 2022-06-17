When my mother wanted to get out of work early, she shut down the whole place

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlTux_0gEA8IBo00
Photo by Maksim Goncharenok/Pexels

My mother still has dreams she's sixteen again and soldering jewelry at her first job. Working in a jewelry shop could be tedious. Most of the time, my mother really enjoyed her job. She enjoyed the friends she had made at the shop, and she certainly enjoyed the paycheck at the end of the week. However, sometimes she felt bored, really bored.

One day, quite by mistake, she discovered if she turned off the gas she used for soldering the jewelry, then turned off her soldering torch, put her finger over the nozzle, and then turned the air on full blast, it would knock out the entire soldering system for the entire building for a very long time.

No one suspected my mother could be so devious, so she never took the blame. My mother and her coworkers sat at their workstations and gossiped while they waited for the air to be cleared out of the soldering lines.

Sometimes it took longer than others for the soldering system to function again. The bosses sent everyone home for the rest of the day, and my mother learned a new trick for when she wanted to go home early but didn't want to ask.

The man in charge couldn't figure out why the soldering system kept malfunctioning one summer. He called a repairman, but he couldn't figure it out either.

My mother told me she would just sit there at her workstation waiting to get back to work or go home, depending on how quickly the system was up and running again. Eventually, she grew tired of her own trick and stopped doing it unless she was sick and the boss wouldn't let her leave when she asked.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Work# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Relationships

Comments / 15

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
120719 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Man furious after his wife cuts snails too small

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Marriage is hard. It's no wonder so many marital unions end in divorce. Recent divorce statistics show that "Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation."

Read full story
47 comments

Man refuses to be seen in public with his pregnant wife when she's wearing maternity clothes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman was married and pregnant yet had never seen the inside of a nightclub. She told her husband that her one wish was to go to a nightclub before giving birth to their first child.

Read full story
1 comments

Man accuses his son-in-law of cheating on his daughter during lunch break

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and her husband were happily married. At least, that's what everyone thought.

Read full story
24 comments

Opinion: I saw a magician perform, and my entire perspective on magic changed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I went to see a famous magician perform years ago. It was a great magic show with a single exception: it ruined magic shows for me forever.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman furious when her sister is buried with new eyeglasses: 'I could have used them myself'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Eyeglasses are expensive, especially if you don't have a health insurance plan that covers them. So when a woman's sister died, she was livid to see that her sister had been buried with a brand new pair of eyeglasses.

Read full story
154 comments

Even the car salesman said my mother deserves a spot in heaven after dealing with my father her entire adult life.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Marriage is hard. It's so hard, in fact, that divorce statistics indicate that "Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation."

Read full story
19 comments

My mother accidentally got my 2 childhood parakeets drunk

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We had two pretty parakeets when I was a kid. They appeared to be in perfect health. Their feathers were colorful and smooth. They chirped and sang in the sunlight streaming through the basement window, where we kept them in their metal cage.

Read full story
8 comments

Pregnant woman refuses to allow her coworkers to drink coffee or have food at their desks

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. For some pregnant women, the aroma of brewed coffee, their favorite perfume, and a juicy burger sizzling on the grill all temporarily lose their appeal when they are expecting. Things that used to smell pleasant or tantalizing can become the source of nausea or worse.

Read full story
343 comments

Woman labels her coffee creamer 'breast milk' to keep coworkers from using it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. If you've worked in an office or other work setting with a shared break room and refrigerator, then you may have encountered coworkers who help themselves to your food. Most people aren't bold enough to eat your sandwich or drink your soda, but if you have an open bag of potato chips, a sleeve of crackers, or a pint of coffee creamer, all bets are off.

Read full story

Man's online love interest visits his neighbor to investigate him before their first date

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a man who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How far should a woman go to vet someone she met on the internet? One woman showed up unannounced and uninvited to the home of her online love interest's neighbor, and it ruined any chance they had of romance.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman discovers her illiterate husband's affair when he uses the same excuse for coming home late, twice

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Infidelity is widespread and pervasive, especially among men. "An extensive study published in AARP magazine found that 46 percent of men reported cheating on their partners in the past, compared to 21 percent of women," reported Yahoo.

Read full story
1 comments

Teen gives baby up for adoption and cuts off all contact

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my early twenties, I met a young woman who was just a few years older than me. We met because my husband and her boyfriend were close friends, and we became close friends, too.

Read full story
125 comments

A day in the life of my mother, aunt, and grandma: sitting in the car all day to watch people and gossip

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in her early twenties, she lived with my father in a multi-apartment home. My paternal grandmother and my aunt also lived in the same house, each in their own apartments.

Read full story
10 comments

Mother-in-law creates family feud over homegrown cilantro

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Cilantro is a wonderful herb. It complements many dishes. My grandmother enjoyed cilantro primarily on beans and peas, while my mother and I reserve it mostly for Mexican dishes like tacos.

Read full story
17 comments

Man pretends to be rich to impress his future bride with predictable results

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Do women prefer rich men? According to Psychology Today, "In study after study, in country after country, psychologists consistently find that men strongly prefer looks over resources, whereas women value resources over looks."

Read full story
32 comments

A man was asked to deliver a priest's package, but he was unprepared for what was inside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many of my family members were born overseas and moved to the United States as adults, including my grandparents. When someone in my family's former village in the Azores announced they were coming to America, the locals frequently asked them to bring items with them to deliver to loved ones already living in the States. That's exactly how my grandfather ended up with a package of chicken feet in his luggage.

Read full story
52 comments

I nearly swallowed a baggie twist tie embedded in a meatloaf sandwich

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in high school, my mother often packed my lunch. Sometimes, it would be a surprise, but most of the time, I knew what to expect. One time, I felt excited because my mother had packed me a meatloaf sandwich. I couldn't wait to eat it.

Read full story
5 comments

Catholic nun sheds pounds doing laps in the school parking lot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I attended an exclusive Catholic all-girls school. My mother dropped me off at school every morning and picked me up every afternoon. According to my mother, the nuns had as many rules for the parents in the parking lot as they did for the kids in the classrooms.

Read full story
31 comments

Woman accidentally mows down neighbor's mailbox trying not to spill iced coffee on the seat of her car

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Happiness is coming home from the city with two large cups of iced coffee. It was the year I got my driver's license, and I thought I was a pretty wonderful driver, even though I still had difficulty navigating highways, bridges, rotaries, parallel parking, and left-hand turns.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy