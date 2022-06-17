When my mother wanted to get out of work early, she shut down the whole place

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother still has dreams she's sixteen again and soldering jewelry at her first job. Working in a jewelry shop could be tedious. Most of the time, my mother really enjoyed her job. She enjoyed the friends she had made at the shop, and she certainly enjoyed the paycheck at the end of the week. However, sometimes she felt bored, really bored.

One day, quite by mistake, she discovered if she turned off the gas she used for soldering the jewelry, then turned off her soldering torch, put her finger over the nozzle, and then turned the air on full blast, it would knock out the entire soldering system for the entire building for a very long time.

No one suspected my mother could be so devious, so she never took the blame. My mother and her coworkers sat at their workstations and gossiped while they waited for the air to be cleared out of the soldering lines.

Sometimes it took longer than others for the soldering system to function again. The bosses sent everyone home for the rest of the day, and my mother learned a new trick for when she wanted to go home early but didn't want to ask.

The man in charge couldn't figure out why the soldering system kept malfunctioning one summer. He called a repairman, but he couldn't figure it out either.

My mother told me she would just sit there at her workstation waiting to get back to work or go home, depending on how quickly the system was up and running again. Eventually, she grew tired of her own trick and stopped doing it unless she was sick and the boss wouldn't let her leave when she asked.