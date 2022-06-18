Man refuses to be seen in public with his pregnant wife when she's wearing maternity clothes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

A woman was married and pregnant yet had never seen the inside of a nightclub. She told her husband that her one wish was to go to a nightclub before giving birth to their first child.

Her husband promised her he would take her to a nightclub so she could see what she had been missing. He told her to pick up a new outfit, and he would take her to the club on Friday night when he got home from work.

The woman was heavily pregnant, and she knew if she passed up on her chance to visit a nightclub, then she might not get another chance once the baby arrived. She happily agreed to buy a new outfit and be ready to go to the club on Friday night when her husband got home from work.

She went to the store to buy some new maternity clothes, including something fancy to wear to the club on Friday night. Until then, she had worn baggy t-shirts and jogging pants, but it was time for her to purchase clothes that actually fit her expanding curves. Besides, she needed something new and pretty to wear for her first trip to a nightclub.

The woman bought an adorable maternity outfit. She thought she looked great in it. There was a long black skirt and a matching top with red designs. She was excited to wear the outfit to the club. It would be her first time wearing maternity clothes and her first time entering a nightclub. It was a night of firsts.

Her belly had grown little. She was barely showing, but she was big enough that her non-maternity clothes weren't comfortable anymore, and she wanted to be comfortable at the club. She also wanted to look beautiful and stylish for her husband because she wanted him to be proud of her.

When her husband came home from work and got ready to take her to the club, he found fault with her outfit immediately. He didn't like it at all. "What are you wearing?" he asked.

She knew from the look on his face that he wouldn't like the answer any more than he liked the outfit. "Oh, it's my new maternity top and skirt," she told him. "I bought them especially for the occasion."

His eyes widened. "You're not going out in public with me wearing that costume," he told her. "I refuse to be seen in public with you when you're wearing maternity clothes."

The poor woman felt ugly and rejected. Just moments earlier, she felt cute and ready to dance the night away in her new clothes.

She watched as his husband picked up his car keys from the table and headed for the door without her.

"I couldn't believe my eyes when he walked out that door and left me behind," she told me. "I took off my new outfit and crawled into bed. While my husband went to the club, I was alone at home."

She told me she never asked him to take her to the club again. To this day, she has never seen the inside of a nightclub.