A day in the life of my mother, aunt, and grandma: sitting in the car all day to watch people and gossip

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When my mother was in her early twenties, she lived with my father in a multi-apartment home. My paternal grandmother and my aunt also lived in the same house, each in their own apartments.

My grandmother lived in one apartment on the second floor, my parents lived in the other second-floor apartment, and my aunt lived in the large single apartment on the third floor.

On the weekends, the three women would rush to finish their housework and then meet outside for their favorite pastimes: people-watching and gossiping. They would sit in my grandfather's car and stare out the window at passersby and then talk about them.

My grandfather parked his car on the street. He worked overnight, so he didn't mind the women in his family using his car as a vantage point for their entertainment. Besides, he was always asleep when they had their afternoon gossip session.

"Oh look, here comes the man down the street. His clothes are so wrinkled it looks like he slept in them."

"Look, there goes Mrs. So-and-so. It looks like she went shopping. That's a lot of groceries. Maybe she's having a party."

"The man who lives on the corner is wearing his slippers. What could have happened to his shoes?"

My mother told me why they enjoyed such a curious past-time. "We didn't have the Internet or cable television to keep us occupied back then," she said. They did it because, as my mother said, "It was something to do." And it kept them occupied.

The funny thing was that my mother couldn't stand her in-laws. So the idea of her spending an entire day cooped up with them in a car that wasn't even going anywhere was laughable.

But I suppose even the most ardent hater needs a hobby.

And so, every weekend, my mother, grandmother, and aunt would spend their time gossiping about other people. It was their way of passing the time and having some fun. Sometimes, they would even invite other family members to join them.

My father, on the other hand, was not a fan of this activity. He would often tell my mother that she should find something else to do with her time. My mother would just shrug and say that she liked people-watching and gossiping and that it was harmless fun.

My aunt and grandmother are both gone now. But my mother fondly remembers the times when they would sit in my grandfather's car and gossip about other people. It was their way of passing the time and having some fun.

It wasn't until years later that I realized how much my mother has changed since those days. She no longer talks about other people and she doesn't like to gossip. Perhaps she's grown tired of telling the same stories over and over again. Or maybe she's just become more private.

Whatever the reason, I'm glad she doesn't spend her days gossiping in a car anymore. It's not something I would ever want to do. I'd rather watch cable television or spend the entire day on the Internet. Then again, I'm lucky to have those luxuries.