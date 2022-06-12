Innocent man falls into backyard kiddie pool while running away from the police in hilarious misunderstanding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

It was a weekday in early June. The neighborhood was quiet. Almost all the adults were at work, and the children were in school.

Now and then, the sound of a car engine broke the silence.

My mother had just filled the kiddie pool in the backyard of our family home so I could have some respite from the oppressive heat when I got home from school. Suddenly, she heard a loud and thunderous voice yell, "Stop! Police."

She didn't stop. Instead, she rushed into the house and locked the door. From inside the house, she heard the voice once again. My mother peered out of our kitchen window and watched the fiasco as it unfolded.

A single police officer chased a young man she knew from the neighborhood down the street. The two men veered through the open gate that led into our backyard as my mother watched them. The man jogged toward the kiddie pool with the police in hot pursuit.

Just then, the police officer tackled the man, and they both fell into the recently filled kiddie pool with its contents of ice-cold water fresh from the garden hose. They both got drenched and they were out of breath.

My mother watched as the police officer handcuffed the young man. She emerged from the house to investigate further now that it appeared the police officer had neutralized any danger.

"Do you know this man?" the police officer asked my mother.

My mother replied that she knew the man. They weren't friends, but they were friendly. He was an acquaintance with whom she'd exchanged greetings and small talk in the neighborhood for years.

"Does he live here?" the police officer asked my mother.

My mother replied that the man did not live there. "I know him from the neighborhood," she said, "but I don't know him that well. He doesn't live here."

By then, another dozen or so police officers crowded into our tiny backyard, and perhaps half that number of police cars were parked every which way all over the street in front of our house.

The police officer led the man to his cruiser and sat him in the back seat while he called the station. As it turned out, the man wearing handcuffs in the back of the car wasn't the man they were looking for after all. Police had arrested that man ten minutes earlier on the other side of town.

They released the man from custody with this warning: "Don't run away from the police. It makes you look guilty, and then we just chase you harder."

After the police officers left, the man filled my mother in on the entire story. Then he apologized to my mother for entering the backyard and falling into my kiddie pool.

My mother told him not to worry about it. "If that's the worst thing that happens all day, then I'm happy," she said.