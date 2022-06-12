Man promises to split his lottery winnings with his friends if he wins: after he wins, they never hear from him again

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVXew_0g8PzzNT00
Photo by Erik Mclean/Pexels

A family friend was in dire straits. His wife threw him out of the house because she didn't like the birthday and anniversary gifts he bought her. The presents weren't luxurious enough. They weren't expensive enough. Worst of all, they weren't plentiful enough.

He told his best friend and his best friend's wife about his situation. He didn't know what else to do because he had nowhere to stay. His best friend was the kind of person who would give anyone the shirt off his back.

Fortunately, the man's best friend and his best friend's wife didn't think twice about helping him. They took him into their household and told him he could stay as long as he needed to stay to get back on his feet. When he didn't have enough money to pay his bills, his friends let him borrow the money. When he couldn't repay their generous loan, they told him to consider it a gift.

He lived with his friends, and he ate dinner with them every night. He didn't pay them a single red cent, either. How could he? He didn't have any money to spare.

Despite his lack of funds, he always scrounged up enough money for one thing: playing the lottery. He was an avid lottery player.

As he filled out his lottery cards one night after dinner, he turned to his friends and said, "If I ever win the lottery, you will never want for anything ever again. I will take care of you and your wife. You're like family to me. In fact, if I win the big jackpot, I'm splitting it with you 50/50. I insist."

Little did any of them imagine what would happen next. The man won the lottery. In fact, he won the big jackpot of five million dollars. He was thrilled. Who wouldn't be? Most people I know play the lottery for years without a big payoff.

His friends were thrilled, too. After all, he'd told them he wanted to split the jackpot with them if he ever won, and now he was the winner. Surely they would have enough money to pay off their hefty mortgage, take a dream vacation, and still have enough left over to fund their early retirement. Life was good. Or so they thought.

The winner collected his lottery jackpot several weeks later. He moved out of his friend's house, leaving him and his wife with nothing. The man and his wife, who had been so generous with their home, food, money, and resources, never saw their lottery-winner friend again.

He didn't split his lottery winnings; he didn't even pay his friends back for their generosity. Instead, he went back to his wife, who was more than happy to take him back now that her husband was wealthy enough to afford all the birthday and anniversary gifts she wanted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 1029

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
118110 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Mother-in-law creates family feud over homegrown cilantro

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Cilantro is a wonderful herb. It complements many dishes. My grandmother enjoyed cilantro primarily on beans and peas, while my mother and I reserve it mostly for Mexican dishes like tacos.

Read full story
8 comments

Man pretends to be rich to impress his future bride with predictable results

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Do women prefer rich men? According to Psychology Today, "In study after study, in country after country, psychologists consistently find that men strongly prefer looks over resources, whereas women value resources over looks."

Read full story
25 comments

Woman learns about husband's latest affair after he uses the same excuse for coming home late twice

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Infidelity is widespread and pervasive, especially among men. "An extensive study published in AARP magazine found that 46 percent of men reported cheating on their partners in the past, compared to 21 percent of women," reported Yahoo.

Read full story

A man was asked to deliver a priest's package, but he was unprepared for what was inside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many of my family members were born overseas and moved to the United States as adults, including my grandparents. When someone in my family's former village in the Azores announced they were coming to America, the locals frequently asked them to bring items with them to deliver to loved ones already living in the States. That's exactly how my grandfather ended up with a package of chicken feet in his luggage.

Read full story
38 comments

Man's online girlfriend shows up at his neighbor's house to ask questions about him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a man who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How far should a woman go to vet someone she met on the internet? One woman showed up unannounced and uninvited to the home of her online love interest's neighbor, and it ruined any chance they had of romance.

Read full story

I nearly swallowed a baggie twist tie embedded in a meatloaf sandwich

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in high school, my mother often packed my lunch. Sometimes, it would be a surprise, but most of the time, I knew what to expect. One time, I felt excited because my mother had packed me a meatloaf sandwich. I couldn't wait to eat it.

Read full story
5 comments

Catholic nun sheds pounds doing laps in the school parking lot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I attended an exclusive Catholic all-girls school. My mother dropped me off at school every morning and picked me up every afternoon. According to my mother, the nuns had as many rules for the parents in the parking lot as they did for the kids in the classrooms.

Read full story
30 comments

Woman accidentally mows down neighbor's mailbox trying not to spill iced coffee on the seat of her car

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Happiness is coming home from the city with two large cups of iced coffee. It was the year I got my driver's license, and I thought I was a pretty wonderful driver, even though I still had difficulty navigating highways, bridges, rotaries, parallel parking, and left-hand turns.

Read full story
21 comments

My blind date smelled like a wet mop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend set me up on a blind date. She had been friends with this man for many years, and she knew him well. Unfortunately, she didn't think to warn me about the smell.

Read full story
70 comments

Woman confesses to having an emotional affair with a coworker then learns her husband is cheating on her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend told me she had a confession to make, and she asked me to meet her after work to discuss it. I was on pins and needles all day, waiting to hear what she had to say. Frankly, I hoped it had nothing to do with me. Fortunately, it did not.

Read full story
1 comments

Innocent man falls into backyard kiddie pool while running away from the police in hilarious misunderstanding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It was a weekday in early June. The neighborhood was quiet. Almost all the adults were at work, and the children were in school.

Read full story
68 comments

My husband smashed all my grandmother's vintage dishes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In the 1950s, my grandmother collected dishes decorated with a wheat pattern and gold trim. The design was called the Homer Laughlin Golden Wheat Pattern. These dishes came inside boxes of granulated Duz laundry detergent. Talk about a prize in every box.

Read full story
184 comments

Opinion: Men, it's not called babysitting when you're watching your own kids

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I went to the grocery store for two items: ham and cheese. Fortunately, when I walked up to the deli counter, I was the only customer. There were three or four workers behind the deli counter. Surely, one of them would wait on me quickly so they could get back to their conversation. At least, that's what I thought. I was wrong.

Read full story
86 comments

My boyfriend refused to allow me to use my computer at his house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was bossy and controlling. Until I met him, I never knew anyone could be that demanding or overbearing. Dating him was a learning experience, and not in a good way. I learned exactly what I didn't want in a boyfriend, and I definitely didn't want someone like him.

Read full story
114 comments

Woman refuses to let go of clothesline even as she hangs precariously out the window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was a fanatic about how she washed her laundry and how she hung it out to dry. Let's just say she was very particular about her clothes. She would check every item as she hung them out on the clothesline to be sure there were no stains or tears.

Read full story
43 comments

Woman furious after her father accuses her husband of cheating on her during his lunch break and turns out to be right

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and her husband were happily married. At least, that's what everyone thought.

Read full story
1 comments

Man's family furious when he dates dead wife's sister

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. A dear family friend developed a serious illness. Over several years, she became bound to a wheelchair and unable to care for herself.

Read full story
263 comments

Opinion: This is the best movie of all time

My mother recently told me about her favorite movie. "This movie changed my life," she said. "Let me tell you about the best movie of all time," my mother continued. "I have a few other favorite movies that I enjoyed, but let's just say this one pulled on my heartstrings. If you have ever loved someone in your life but didn't end up with that person, you will relate."

Read full story
9 comments

Teacher refuses to believe student's real name is Rabbit

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It was a warm day near the end of the school year when a substitute teacher walked into our classroom. I could tell many of the kids were excited. A substitute teacher usually meant a day of fun and games versus learning and quizzes. This day would be no different.

Read full story
118 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy