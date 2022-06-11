My husband smashed all my grandmother's vintage dishes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

In the 1950s, my grandmother collected dishes decorated with a wheat pattern and gold trim. The design was called the Homer Laughlin Golden Wheat Pattern. These dishes came inside boxes of granulated Duz laundry detergent. Talk about a prize in every box.

When my mother married my father, my grandmother passed those free dishes to her. When I got married, my mother gave them to me. Unfortunately, I wouldn't get to enjoy them for long.

My husband smashed every delicate antique wheat-patterned plate in a drunken rage. I still feel bad about it.

When my grandmother amassed her collection of dishes, the boxes of Duz detergent had pictures of the pieces that could be in the package. My grandmother collected them until she had a full set. When her cupboard couldn't hold another wheat-patterned plate or bowl, she made sets and gave them away to friends and family members.

There were teacups, saucers, soup bowls, dessert plates, and dinner plates. They were simple yet beautiful. Everyone loved them. After all, who doesn't enjoy getting something for free?

Only my aunts refused my grandmother's offer of a free set of dishes. They turned their noses up at the wheat-patterned plates, complaining they were for poor people who couldn't afford their own dishes. It was a ridiculous argument.

If you wanted additional pieces, there was even an order form that you could use to send away for them, but my grandmother stuck to the pieces that came in her boxes of detergent.

I think my grandmother liked the idea of not knowing which dish she would get in her weekly box of Duz. Opening her latest box of laundry detergent must have felt like Christmas.

According to my mother, my grandmother got so excited that she would open the laundry detergent first thing when she got home from grocery shopping. She couldn't wait to see what treasure it contained. Would it be a saucer or a dinner plate?

It didn't matter if she already had a dozen tiny soup bowls, it always thrilled her to get one more.

Eventually, all my grandmother's and mother's remaining teacups, saucers, soup bowls, dessert plates, and dinner plates ended up in my cupboard. They were decades old by then, but they were in perfect condition.

I loved them so much. They reminded me of my grandmother, and they reminded me of my childhood. I treasured them, but as I said, I didn't get to enjoy them for long.

My husband struggled with a drinking problem, and he became angry when drunk, angry enough to sail my precious plates across the kitchen like Frisbees every time he had too much to drink.

All my plates were gone in short order. I replaced them with dishes from the local department store that the company had advertised as unbreakable; I went through several sets. It turns out anything is breakable if you throw it hard enough.