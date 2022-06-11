Opinion: Men, it's not called babysitting when you're watching your own kids

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

I went to the grocery store for two items: ham and cheese. Fortunately, when I walked up to the deli counter, I was the only customer. There were three or four workers behind the deli counter. Surely, one of them would wait on me quickly so they could get back to their conversation. At least, that's what I thought. I was wrong.

As I stood there, feeling invisible, the deli workers carried on chatting as if I wasn't even there. I waited for so long that I felt like a voyeur, just staring at these employees and listening to their conversation as if it was my job.

"Do you want to hang out with us tonight?" one young man asked another. Neither looked in my direction, but I was right there. Surely, one of them had seen me.

"Nah, I can't tonight," the second man replied. "I'm babysitting my kids."

The sole woman of the group piped up. "It's not called babysitting if they're your own kids," she told him. She sounded indignant.

I felt indignant, too. I didn't mind waiting, but this conversation was getting heated. It didn't seem like I would ever get my meat and cheese.

The longer I stood and stared, and listened, the creepier I started feeling. It was like I didn't really want to buy ham and cheese. I just wanted to eavesdrop on this trio of employees, or was it a quattro?

One employee, perhaps realizing I wasn't going away, finally acknowledged me and barked, "What? Do you want something?" It was the man who planned to babysit his own kids later that day. He was just as rude as I would have expected. I have never been so happy to pay for my groceries and leave a store. As I walked to my car, I thought about what the woman had said. "It's not called babysitting if they're your own kids."

She was right. It isn't called babysitting when you're watching your own kids. Being child-free myself, I don't actually have a horse in the race, and I wouldn't have given it another thought if those deli workers hadn't steadfastly ignored me when I just wanted to get my ham and cheese and get out of there.

Personally, I've never heard a woman refer to taking care of her own children as "babysitting." It seems to be a strictly male phenomenon. And frankly, it drives me crazy. Maybe it's just a difference in terminology, but to me, it implies that parenting is something men do only when there's no other option.

"Babysitting" is what you do for someone else's children. You are being paid to watch someone else's kids. But when it comes to your own children, it's not babysitting. It's called parenting.

So men, next time you're home with your kids and someone asks what you're doing, don't say you're "babysitting." Say you're parenting. Because that's exactly what you're doing.

What do you think? Is it still called babysitting if the babies you're watching are yours?