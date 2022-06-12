Woman confesses to having an emotional affair with a coworker then learns her husband is cheating on her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend told me she had a confession to make, and she asked me to meet her after work to discuss it. I was on pins and needles all day, waiting to hear what she had to say. Frankly, I hoped it had nothing to do with me. Fortunately, it did not.

Finally, we met for coffee. I was more than ready to hear her confession, and I felt surprised when she told me what it was.

"I guess you could say I'm having an emotional affair," she said. My friend told me all about her handsome coworker. She felt attracted to him, and she engaged in harness flirtation with him every chance she got, she told me. However, she never cheated on her husband with him, at least not in the physical sense.

I was supportive of my friend, but I have to admit that I was also a little judgmental. I mean, she was openly confessing to me she felt attracted to another man and was flirting with him behind her husband's back. I wasn't sure if that constituted cheating or not, but I knew it wasn't a good thing.

Then, my friend dropped another bombshell on me. Shortly after she confessed her emotional affair to me, she told me her husband had been having an affair of his own. Unlike her emotional affair, her husband's affair was a bit more involved. He had engaged in infidelity in every sense of the word.

"It turns out my husband is cheating on me, too," she said. She told me she found out about his infidelity completely by accident. She had been going through his phone and saw a suspicious text message from another woman. When she confronted him about it, he didn't deny it.

I felt shocked and horrified. Here my friend was, losing sleep over her own emotional infidelity, only to find out that her husband had been cheating on her. I felt so bad for her. I couldn't imagine how she must have felt at that moment.

My friend told me she was livid. She felt devastated, heartbroken, and completely blindsided by her husband's affair. She did not know he was capable of cheating on her.

I never expected it, either. We had all known each other for years, and the only person I considered less capable of cheating than him was her.

Despite everything, my friend said she still loved him. She told me she was willing to work through the betrayal and try to repair their relationship. I wasn't sure if that was a good idea, but I respected her decision.

The whole thing was just so sad and upsetting. It made me question everything I thought I knew about relationships. If my friend's husband could cheat on her, then anything was possible.

