Man accuses his son-in-law of cheating on his daughter during lunch break

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aT3ui_0g5vXrWC00
Photo by Jep Gambardella/Pexels

My friend and her husband were happily married. At least, that's what everyone thought.

The only person who didn't approve of their marriage was my friend's father. He was immediately suspicious of his son-in-law, and even a full decade of marriage didn't change his mind.

My friend and her husband moved into the house across the street from her parents' home. The two couples could look directly into each other's front yard from their respective living room windows. That's how the trouble started.

When my friend's husband started coming home from work for lunch every day, his father-in-law took notice. "He brings one of his coworkers with him every day. I swear he's having an affair," my friend's father insisted.

My friend was furious at her father for suggesting her husband was being unfaithful. She felt secure in her marriage and angry that anyone would think her husband was capable of cheating on her.

They had been married for ten years by then, and that's no easy feat. After ten years of marriage, she felt like she knew everything she needed to know about her husband.

After ten years of marriage, she felt convinced her husband would never cheat. "Besides," she told me, "my husband's coworker isn't even his type."

It should probably come as no surprise that she was wrong. When she came home from work one day during her husband's lunch break, she learned that her husband's coworker was indeed her type. She caught him cheating on her with his coworker.

Her father was right all along.

My friend felt devastated when she found out her husband was cheating on her. She felt like she had been living a lie for the past ten years. All her trust was shattered, and she didn't know if she could ever forgive her husband.

In the end, they worked it out with the help of a therapist. It wasn't easy. It took a lot of time and effort, but eventually, they rebuilt their marriage.

If something feels wrong, it probably is. Don't be afraid to confront your partner about your suspicions. It's better to know the truth than to live in ignorance. In my friend's case, she claimed not to know anything was wrong with her marriage, but her father tried to convince her otherwise. If someone you trust has an opinion, you owe it to yourself to hear them out just in case they're right.

Be prepared for the worst-case scenario. Your partner may not be being honest with you, no matter how much they claim to love you.

Talk to a trusted friend or family member about what you're going through. They can offer you support and understanding.

Don't be afraid to seek help from a professional if you're struggling to deal with your partner's infidelity. A therapist can help you process your feelings and figure out what to do next. They can also help you work through your feelings and rebuild trust.

If you suspect your spouse of cheating, don't ignore your gut instinct. There's usually a reason we feel that way. Trust your intuition and investigate the situation. You might just save yourself a lot of heartache in the end.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Relationship Advice# Troubled Relationship# Lifestyle

Comments / 40

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
122879 followers

More from Tracey Folly

My grandmother was fixated with sewing pleats and gathers into underwear because she was afraid they'd fall down

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother was obsessed with the thought that their underwear might fall down in public. The poor woman feared having her children's underpants fall down so much that she did everything she could to tighten their elastic waistbands and thus prevent calamity.

Read full story
9 comments

My boyfriend refused to brush his teeth until I threatened to break up with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If your partner didn't brush their teeth, would it be a deal-breaker? It was for me.

Read full story
18 comments

The reason Penn Jillette wears red nail polish on his ring finger moved my mother to tears

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many people have noticed magician Penn Jillette wears red nail polish on one single fingernail, the nail on the ring finger of his left hand. He can be seen sporting a single red fingernail in photos going back to at least 1986.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: I didn't learn to ride a bicycle until I was 30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I learned how to ride bicycles when I was thirty years old, and she was a bit older. Tired of being the last kids on the block to master a two-wheeled bike, we rolled a couple of antique bicycles out of storage from our garage and set about trying to balance ourselves on them. It didn't go well.

Read full story
5 comments

Man furious when woman he met on a dating app visits his neighbor in secret to investigate him before their first date

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a man who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How far should a woman go to vet someone she met on the internet? One woman showed up unannounced and uninvited to the home of her online love interest's neighbor, and it ruined any chance they had of romance.

Read full story
1 comments

A bank teller gave me too much money and then harassed me until I returned it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always went to the bank for my parents on Friday mornings. My father ran a small business, and I helped by depositing checks and making cash withdrawals for him as needed.

Read full story
557 comments

Woman discovers her husband's affair when she receives photographic evidence by mistake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a senior in high school, I worked for a large retail chain that offered film developing services. We didn't have cellphones back then. So unless you bought a Polaroid instant camera or had your own darkroom, you had to drop off your rolls of film to be developed.

Read full story

Woman refuses to leave the house unless her socks match her underwear

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I were supposed to go grocery shopping together. I waited for her, and she didn't show up. Since she lived in the same house, it wasn't hard to track her down.

Read full story
177 comments

My grandmother wore fancy hosiery with seams running down the back of her legs even when she didn't leave the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1950s when my mother was still a child, women wore nylons all the time. Most of these nylons had a prominent seam running down the back. That's the kind that my grandmother wore. She liked them because they were "fancy."

Read full story
119 comments

Man furious after his wife cuts snails too small

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Marriage is hard. It's no wonder so many marital unions end in divorce. Recent divorce statistics show that "Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation."

Read full story
91 comments

Man refuses to be seen in public with his pregnant wife when she's wearing maternity clothes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman was married and pregnant yet had never seen the inside of a nightclub. She told her husband that her one wish was to go to a nightclub before giving birth to their first child.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: I saw a magician perform, and my entire perspective on magic changed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I went to see a famous magician perform years ago. It was a great magic show with a single exception: it ruined magic shows for me forever.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman furious when her sister is buried with new eyeglasses: 'I could have used them myself'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Eyeglasses are expensive, especially if you don't have a health insurance plan that covers them. So when a woman's sister died, she was livid to see that her sister had been buried with a brand new pair of eyeglasses.

Read full story
205 comments

Even the car salesman said my mother deserves a spot in heaven after dealing with my father her entire adult life.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Marriage is hard. It's so hard, in fact, that divorce statistics indicate that "Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation."

Read full story
20 comments

My mother accidentally got my 2 childhood parakeets drunk

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We had two pretty parakeets when I was a kid. They appeared to be in perfect health. Their feathers were colorful and smooth. They chirped and sang in the sunlight streaming through the basement window, where we kept them in their metal cage.

Read full story
13 comments

Pregnant woman refuses to allow her coworkers to drink coffee or have food at their desks

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. For some pregnant women, the aroma of brewed coffee, their favorite perfume, and a juicy burger sizzling on the grill all temporarily lose their appeal when they are expecting. Things that used to smell pleasant or tantalizing can become the source of nausea or worse.

Read full story
455 comments

Woman labels her coffee creamer 'breast milk' to keep coworkers from using it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. If you've worked in an office or other work setting with a shared break room and refrigerator, then you may have encountered coworkers who help themselves to your food. Most people aren't bold enough to eat your sandwich or drink your soda, but if you have an open bag of potato chips, a sleeve of crackers, or a pint of coffee creamer, all bets are off.

Read full story

When my mother wanted to get out of work early, she shut down the whole place

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother still has dreams she's sixteen again and soldering jewelry at her first job. Working in a jewelry shop could be tedious. Most of the time, my mother really enjoyed her job. She enjoyed the friends she had made at the shop, and she certainly enjoyed the paycheck at the end of the week. However, sometimes she felt bored, really bored.

Read full story
16 comments

Woman discovers her illiterate husband's affair when he uses the same excuse for coming home late, twice

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Infidelity is widespread and pervasive, especially among men. "An extensive study published in AARP magazine found that 46 percent of men reported cheating on their partners in the past, compared to 21 percent of women," reported Yahoo.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy