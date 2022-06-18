Man accuses his son-in-law of cheating on his daughter during lunch break

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend and her husband were happily married. At least, that's what everyone thought.

The only person who didn't approve of their marriage was my friend's father. He was immediately suspicious of his son-in-law, and even a full decade of marriage didn't change his mind.

My friend and her husband moved into the house across the street from her parents' home. The two couples could look directly into each other's front yard from their respective living room windows. That's how the trouble started.

When my friend's husband started coming home from work for lunch every day, his father-in-law took notice. "He brings one of his coworkers with him every day. I swear he's having an affair," my friend's father insisted.

My friend was furious at her father for suggesting her husband was being unfaithful. She felt secure in her marriage and angry that anyone would think her husband was capable of cheating on her.

They had been married for ten years by then, and that's no easy feat. After ten years of marriage, she felt like she knew everything she needed to know about her husband.

After ten years of marriage, she felt convinced her husband would never cheat. "Besides," she told me, "my husband's coworker isn't even his type."

It should probably come as no surprise that she was wrong. When she came home from work one day during her husband's lunch break, she learned that her husband's coworker was indeed her type. She caught him cheating on her with his coworker.

Her father was right all along.

My friend felt devastated when she found out her husband was cheating on her. She felt like she had been living a lie for the past ten years. All her trust was shattered, and she didn't know if she could ever forgive her husband.

In the end, they worked it out with the help of a therapist. It wasn't easy. It took a lot of time and effort, but eventually, they rebuilt their marriage.

If something feels wrong, it probably is. Don't be afraid to confront your partner about your suspicions. It's better to know the truth than to live in ignorance. In my friend's case, she claimed not to know anything was wrong with her marriage, but her father tried to convince her otherwise. If someone you trust has an opinion, you owe it to yourself to hear them out just in case they're right.

Be prepared for the worst-case scenario. Your partner may not be being honest with you, no matter how much they claim to love you.

Talk to a trusted friend or family member about what you're going through. They can offer you support and understanding.

Don't be afraid to seek help from a professional if you're struggling to deal with your partner's infidelity. A therapist can help you process your feelings and figure out what to do next. They can also help you work through your feelings and rebuild trust.

If you suspect your spouse of cheating, don't ignore your gut instinct. There's usually a reason we feel that way. Trust your intuition and investigate the situation. You might just save yourself a lot of heartache in the end.