Opinion: This is the best movie of all time

My mother recently told me about her favorite movie. "This movie changed my life," she said.

"Let me tell you about the best movie of all time," my mother continued. "I have a few other favorite movies that I enjoyed, but let's just say this one pulled on my heartstrings. If you have ever loved someone in your life but didn't end up with that person, you will relate."

Personally, I can't relate, but I was interested in hearing what my mother considered the best movie of all time.

"It's the 1961 classic Splendor in the Grass," my mother said. "It stars Natalie Wood (Deanie) and Warren Beatty (Bud) as high school sweethearts. I watched this movie when I was very young myself. I was in high school just like the characters in the movie, and I was in love with my first partner, just like the characters in the movie."

"I loved him and lost him, but I have never forgotten the joy of looking at him and knowing my eyes sparkled like stars at the sight of him."

I didn't need to ask to know she was not talking about my father.

"My feelings of love for him were so strong they gave me heart palpitations. It was a love from the heart that lives with you for the rest of your life. Well, it was a love that will live with me for the rest of my life," she said.

"Splendor in the Grass reminded me of my life, and that's why it means so much to me. The story is about Bud and Deanie, and how their love was so intense it nearly destroyed them both. Bud's father put a stop to their relationship, and Deanie had a nervous breakdown. They had to institutionalize her in order to get her back to her old self."

"Once Deanie gets out of the institution, the movie takes the viewer to the most heartbreaking place. Watch this movie. I guarantee you will shed a tear or two," my mother told me. "You'll have a lump in your throat for sure when you see where Deanie finds Bud and under what circumstances. I'm almost crying just thinking about it. If you watch it, you'll enjoy it."

I wanted to see this amazing movie for myself, so I ordered the DVD online and watched it after a brief two-day wait for shipping. My mother was right. It's an extraordinary movie.

Although I won't give away the plot beyond what my mother told me before I watched it myself, I'll admit the movie had me in tears long before the end credits. It's certainly a powerful love story that tugs at the heartstrings.

I was sobbing by the time Deanie found Bud again. The movie is a love story, but it's much more than that. It's a story of tragedy, heartbreak, and ultimately hope. I would recommend Splendor in the Grass to anyone looking for a good cry or an engrossing love story. It's a classic film for a reason.

The acting, directing, and writing are all top-notch. The story is timeless, and the emotions are real. This is the best movie of all time. Just ask my mother.