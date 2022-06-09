Man's family furious when he dates dead wife's sister

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

A dear family friend developed a serious illness. Over several years, she became bound to a wheelchair and unable to care for herself.

Her dedicated husband refused to put her into a nursing home. He cared for her himself in the home they had shared for decades. When she died, she died in his arms.

The man felt devastated, understandably so. He would go to the cemetery and sit on the grass with his back pressed against her gravestone to feel the heat of the sun reflected on its granite surface.

His deceased wife had a sister. The man and his sister-in-law didn't have a good relationship, but something changed after his wife died.

He began running into his sister-in-law at the cemetery. At first, he would leave as soon as he saw her approaching, but they crossed paths far too often for him to scurry off. He feared he was appearing rude.

Over time, he started looking forward to seeing his sister-in-law at the cemetery. He timed his visits so he would run into her on purpose.

He spoke of her often with other family members, myself included, and we all found it strange. Everyone remembered how much he hated his sister-in-law when his wife was still alive. What was his preoccupation with her now that he was a widower?

We would soon learn that they were seeing each other outside the cemetery walls. They went for walks; they went out for coffee. She began accompanying him to family events.

They couldn't deny it; they were dating.

The entire family was furious when they found out. It seems so insulting to replace one woman with her sister. The man's children and grandchildren were especially distressed.

They knew their mother and grandmother could never return and claim her rightful place as the matriarch of the family. They still didn't want to see another woman take her place, especially her own sister.

I wish I could say everyone accepted it eventually, but that isn't really true. Everyone did their best to remain cordial and not say anything unkind, especially to their faces, but things weren't exactly amicable.

The man's son spoke to him about it once, asking him how he could do something like this to his own family. The man replied that he loved his sister-in-law and couldn't help who he loved.

The son didn't speak to him again for years.

Sadly, the man and his new love have both passed since then, having both lived well into their eighties. I often wonder if they ever regretted the way things turned out with their families.

I like to think they were happy together, despite everything. If nothing else, at least they had each other in the end.

