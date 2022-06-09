Teacher refuses to believe student's real name is Rabbit

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

It was a warm day near the end of the school year when a substitute teacher walked into our classroom. I could tell many of the kids were excited. A substitute teacher usually meant a day of fun and games versus learning and quizzes. This day would be no different.

Once the class settled down, the substitute teacher announced our activity for the day. We would go around the glass one by one, taking turns. First, we would each announce our name, and then we would announce the name of an animal while acting out the actions of that animal.

For example, a little boy might say, "My name is Adam, and I'm a turtle," while crawling slowly around the room on his hands and knees.

I wasn't looking forward to taking part in the substitute teacher's little exercise, but I didn't have a choice. I sat apprehensively, awaiting my turn.

Just a few children into the activity, we arrived at a child whose actual given name was Rabbit. "My name is Rabbit," he began.

"No," the substitute teacher interjected. "Don't start with the animal. Start with your name."

He looked annoyed, but he tried again. "My name is Rabbit," he said.

The substitute teacher didn't let him finish. Once again, she told him the rules of the game. "Say your name first. After you say your name, then you can say the name of your animal and act it act."

Rabbit tried again. This time, he made it to the end of his turn by ignoring the teacher when she told him to stop and do it right. "My name is Rabbit, and I'm a crab," he said. Then he stuck out his tongue, rolled his eyes, and scuttled sideways in his best impersonation of a crab.

The substitute teacher was thoroughly vexed by then. She tried several more times to convince Rabbit that rabbits are animals, not little boys and that he should tell us his name before scuttling across the carpet sideways. "Also, please choose either rabbits or crabs, not both."

Some of the other kids in the class got involved. They started giggling and shouting that the little boy's name was Rabbit, and finally, she believed them.

By then, the substitute teacher was so distressed that she canceled the activity and allowed us to have quiet time sitting and reading at our desks, which was fine with me.

I was never a fan of group activities, especially ones that required me to get up in front of the class and make a fool of myself.

This event happened near the end of the school year, so it's possible the substitute teacher was just ready for summer break. Or maybe she had little experience with kids. Either way, I'm glad I wasn't the one stuck in that situation. Can you imagine having to convince a grown-up that your name is really Rabbit?

This happened decades ago when the most unusual names in the class might be Jessica or Heather. I like to think a little boy named Rabbit might be easier to accept in 2022. What do you think?