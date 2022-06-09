Woman furious after her in-laws engrave the wrong name on her wedding gifts

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Jonathan Borba/Pexels

My friend and her long-term boyfriend got engaged. She had always been on good terms with her future in-laws.

She didn't think of them as family and didn't love them, but they were tolerable. According to my friend, her in-laws felt the same way about her. They tolerated her. At least they did it with a smile.

My friend felt thrilled when her future mother-in-law insisted on buying a few things for the wedding reception. The older woman told her she and her husband would supply the Champagne glasses for the bride and groom and the cake knife and cake server. She said she would ask the store to engrave all the items with the happy couple's names.

True to her word, my friend's mother-in-law brought the Champagne glasses, the cake knife, and the cake server to the wedding reception venue. Unfortunately, there was a problem with the engraving. The woman had the items engraved with the wrong name.

She got her son's name right, but somehow she had forgotten the name of the woman he was marrying. The mistake seemed highly suspicious since they had dated for over two years.

To make matters worse, the bride didn't spot the errors until she held the cake knife and sliced it into the delectable moist wedding cake. It was probably the worst time to realize the wrong name staring up at her from the blade of a large knife, but she handled it with grace.

My friend kept quiet about the mistake while they cut the cake and served the cake. When she returned to her seat at the head table, she saw they had likewise emblazoned her Champagne glass with the wrong name.

She was furious. It was a terrible way to start her wedding day. But what could she do? The damage was done, and there was no way to fix it.

The best course of action, she decided, was to let it go. She figured her mother-in-law had meant well and that the woman would feel mortified when she realized her mistake. She was wrong.

It's been a few decades since the wedding, and my friend says she still hasn't heard a word from her mother-in-law about the engraving mix-up. She's not sure if the woman ever realized her mistake or if she's just hoping my friend will forget about it.

My friend says she hasn't forgotten and she never will. It's a reminder of how her husband's family really feels about her. They may not have loved her when she married their son, and they still don't.

Yet they could have made more of an effort to get her name right, especially on her wedding day. That would have been the kind and decent thing to do.

I don't think she ever forgave her mother-in-law for that blunder.

Do you think the mother-in-law did it on purpose? Have you ever made a similar mistake?

