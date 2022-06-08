50-year-old mother of 8 gives birth to her own granddaughter by serving as a surrogate for her 25-year-old daughter

When twenty-five-year-old Kaitlyn Munoz learned she couldn't carry and deliver any more children on her own, her fifty-year-old mother stepped in to help. It didn't matter that the older woman already had eight children of her own. She was willing to take matters into her own hands to make her daughter's dream of becoming a mom, again, come true.

Munoz took to Instagram to share that she couldn't bear more children "due to some health issues," specifically, endometriosis and Sjögren's syndrome. Munoz had two frozen embryos remaining after an IVF cycle that led to the birth of her son Callahan.

After spending time reflecting and praying about the situation, Munoz's mother realized she wanted to help her daughter by serving as her surrogate, and she did. On May 17, 2022, the Utah mother and grandmother gave birth to Alayna Kait Chalise Munoz at American Fork Hospital before 9 p.m.

"My mom is a living angel and brought us another blessing earth side and we are in LOVE," new mom Kaitlyn Munoz wrote of her own mother, Chalise Smith, who served as a surrogate to carry and deliver Munoz's child, reported People Magazine.

When someone suffers from infertility, it can be devastating. Not being able to have a child is a deeply personal loss, and it can take a toll on all aspects of life. For couples who are struggling to conceive, the option of surrogacy may offer some hope. A surrogate is a woman who agrees to carry and deliver a baby for another couple. This selfless act can provide immense joy for the parents-to-be, and it can also help to ease the pain of infertility. While carrying and delivering a child is a big responsibility, it is also an incredible gift. For surrogate mothers, the experience can be deeply rewarding, knowing that they have helped to create a family.

According to WebMD , "About 750 babies are born each year using gestational surrogacy."

When someone decides to serve as a surrogate, they are making a selfless decision to help create a family. Carrying a baby for another person is an act of tremendous generosity, and it is not something that should be taken lightly. The surrogate mother undergoes a rigorous screening process to ensure that she is physically and emotionally capable of carrying a child.

There are serious health risks associated with surrogate pregnancy, which include the following: gestational diabetes, damage to reproductive organs, hypertension, and miscarriage, according to Southern Surrogacy LLC.

Once the pregnancy is confirmed, she must commit to following strict medical guidelines and ensuring the health of the baby. Throughout the pregnancy, the surrogate mother must put the needs of the child above her own. This selfless act of love can bring immense joy to the intended parents and can create a strong bond between the surrogate and the child.

One can only imagine the strength of the bond between Chalise Smith and her granddaughter after she gave birth to the child in a selfless act of love.