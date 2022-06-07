My close friend chose life when she chose adoption

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When I was in my early twenties, I met a young woman who was just a few years older than me. We met because my husband and her boyfriend were close friends, and we became close friends, too.

The four of us spent every weekend together. From Friday afternoon until Sunday night, we threw a weekend-long party at the apartment my husband and I shared. We drank Alabama slammers, listened to music, and talked. We talked a lot.

My new friend and I shared all our secrets without shame or judgment. One night, she shared her deepest secret with me. When she was still a teenager in high school, she became pregnant.

Knowing she didn't want to become a mother so young, she weighed her options. She chose adoption.

My friend told me that her biological child's adoptive parents paid all her expenses related to the birth of the baby. They even paid her a stipend so she could eat healthy food throughout her pregnancy, and when it was almost time for her to give birth, they paid for her airplane ticket so she could give birth clear across the country where their new baby would make his home.

"I was so scared," she confided. "I was barely eighteen. I knew nothing about being pregnant or giving birth. I didn't even know whether it was safe for me to fly on an airplane when I was so close to giving birth."

Tears welled up in her eyes as she told me the story, and I could imagine how scared she must have been on that airplane flight. I could imagine how scared she must have been throughout the nine months leading up to that flight as well.

"I was so naïve that I spent the entire flight with my legs crossed because I thought it would stop me from having the baby on the airplane," she said.

The baby's adoptive parents picked my friend up at the airport. They paid for her lodging and food during her stay, and when it was time for her to go to the hospital to give birth, they were there to give her a ride and support her throughout the entire labor and birth.

One week after she gave birth, she took a taxi to the airport and flew home. She never saw the baby again, and the adoptive parents never contacted her. They didn't send her updates or photos. It was done the moment she climbed into the taxi.

Fortunately, that was exactly the way she wanted it. "I wanted another chance at living my own life before I decided to live for someone else," she told me. "I was too young and immature to raise a child. I still am."

I can't help but wonder if she ever thinks about the baby she gave up for adoption or if she ever regrets her decision. Obviously, it's a question I would never ask.