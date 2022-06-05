Woman bravely prevents bar fight between drunken man wearing a Speedo and the men who taunted him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My father had a drinking problem when he was young. At least every other month, he created a scene where he would get drunk and cause an altercation, or worse.

According to my mother, this one time my father and his brother-in-law went to dig up quahogs at the beach. On the drive home, they were both drunk. Their car got stuck three-quarters of the ride home. It wasn't going anywhere.

It was a hot summer night, and both men were wearing tiny Speedo swimsuits. They hadn't bothered to change back into their clothes to drive home from their day at the beach.

They climbed out of the broken-down car clad only in matching Speedos, and it immediately began raining. Faced with the choice of waiting out the downpour in the incapacitated car or running home in a rainstorm, they chose the latter.

My father and his brother-in-law jogged down the street barefoot. They planned to come back with another car and a length of rope to tow the first car home.

Their route took them past the local bar where a bunch of drunkards spotted them and came to the doorway to watch the two barefoot, bikini-bottom-clad men jogging past. The men who were drinking at the bar laughed and pointed at the men who had been drinking at the beach earlier.

My father arrived home, changed his mind, and ran back out into the rain. According to my mother, he was definitely going to hurt someone—if he could. She called her sister-in-law, who was one of the few people she knew who were brave enough to confront my father, especially when he had been drinking.

My aunt ran to the barroom on the corner, my father's destination, and my mother followed at a safe distance. My mother didn't plan to get involved; she just wanted to see what would happen.

My father and my aunt struggled on the corner in the rain. She tried valiantly to keep my father away from the drunks at the bar, but he refused to give up. My father and my aunt had a spirited match of tug-of-war on the corner, in a rainstorm, with one of them (we know which one) barefoot and wearing only a Speedo.

He was determined to get his revenge on the men at the bar, who pointed and watched from the doorway at the new scene my father was creating.

To my mother's surprise, it was my father who gave up. Also, to my mother's surprise, no one got hurt thanks to my aunt's bravery and willingness to fight with my father if it meant preventing a bar full of drunks from bopping him in the nose.

My father walked home defeated and dejected in the rain. His brother-in-law had long since gone home and was probably already sleeping it off.

The pair of them returned to retrieve the abandoned car early the next morning before the corner barroom opened for business. It was better that way.