Boss demands employee get a new wardrobe after weight loss

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

One of my mother's coworkers lost a lot of weight. As a result, her clothes were literally hanging off her body. This woman told my mother that she knew she had to take drastic action when she nearly lost her job over her "inappropriate" wardrobe.

The store manager pulled the woman aside and told her in no uncertain terms that she couldn't come to work wearing clothes that were several sizes too big for her. "You aren't presenting a good look to our customers," the manager explained.

"But I don't have any clothes that fit me," the woman replied. "I lost weight over the last year, and I've never been this size as an adult. None of my clothes are small enough to fit me properly."

"Then just get new ones," the manager replied. "I can't have you working here if you don't dress appropriately."

"I can't afford to buy all new clothes," the woman said.

"Well, you'll have to think of something," the manager replied, "because you can't continue coming to work looking like this. I won't allow it."

That very day, on her lunch break, my mother's coworker browsed the ladies' department for a new wardrobe. She tried on two dozen items in the fitting room and then asked the fitting room attendant to hold her top twelve items until she could come back and get them.

"You have twenty-four hours to come back for them," the fitting room attendant told her. "I'm sorry I can't let you wait longer than twenty-four hours even though you work here. It's the same time limit for everyone."

"I'll pick them up tomorrow before I start my shift," she replied

The following day, my mother's coworker brought a friend to work with her at the start of her shift. They picked up the items from the fitting room. Then the employee clocked into work, and her friend rolled through her cash register line with all her clothes.

My mother's coworker cashed out her friend, but really she just shoved the clothes into bags while ringing up an occasional candy bar to make it look legit. Then her friend left the store with all her new, well-fitting clothes, which she had essentially gotten for free.

The following week, the woman was well-dressed and fashionable in clothes that fit her well, and the manager was none the wiser.

"He told me to get new clothes," the woman told my mother. "I told him I couldn't afford them, but he insisted." She shrugged.

"So I got new clothes."

It's not unusual for employers to have certain expectations for their employees' appearance. Sometimes, these expectations are reasonable, such as requiring employees to wear closed-toe shoes for safety. But in other cases, the expectations can be unreasonable, such as demanding that an employee buy an entire new wardrobe when working for little more than minimum wage.

Sometimes, when confronted with an unreasonable demand from an employer, employees have no choice but to comply or quit.

When employer demands are unreasonable, employees may have to get creative to comply. In the case of my mother's coworker, she got a new wardrobe without spending any money. But were her actions ethical? What do you think?