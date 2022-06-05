A teacher taught my mother to water plants with tea diluted in water and it worked

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nbot9_0g15zfwZ00
Photo by Mareefe/Pexels

My mother was still a child when a new elementary school opened in her neighborhood. According to my mother, it was very exciting for everyone. On the first day of the school opening, they were even on The Today Show on television.

This happened in the 1950s. They called this new school a "model school." Every room had a planter box in the back. The planter boxes contained little gardens, and each one was different.

The teachers loved their little gardens in their room's planter boxes. They assigned students from each class to take care of the plants.

When my mother was in the third grade, her teacher called her to the front of the classroom and told her she had selected her out of all her students to take care of her geraniums. To this day, geraniums are my mother's favorite flower.

My mother felt flabbergasted that the teacher had hand-picked her out of all the children in her class to water the geraniums. It was an honor and a responsibility in equal measure.

On the first day that my mother watered the plants, her teacher taught her a trick. "I'm going to show you exactly how I want you to water these plants," she said.

To my mother's surprise, the teacher took three tea bags and a cup of hot water and made a very strong cup of tea. Then she told my mother to fill four quarts with water, in separate containers so they wouldn't be too heavy for her to carry.

They diluted the cup of tea in the four quarts of water, and that's how my mother watered the geraniums every morning, with a "spot of tea."

"Just like the people in England," the teacher joked.

The geraniums grew lush and big. They had the most beautiful orange flowers my mother had ever seen.

My mother's teacher even called the other teachers into the classroom to see how well her plants were doing under my mother's care. "Aren't my plants lovely and gorgeous?" she asked the other teachers.

The following school semester, my mother moved to another classroom with another teacher. The teacher assigned my mother to take care of her plants as well. "I am looking forward to a beautiful flower garden this year, so I want you to take care of my plants exactly the way you took care of your former teacher's plants," she instructed. "Whatever you did worked wonders."

That's when my mother knew other people had truly taken notice of the geraniums that had flourished under her care and a daily dose of brewed tea.

That's exactly what my mother did. She told her new teacher all about the diluted tea and how it had helped her previous teacher's plants flourish. My mother was more than willing to take credit for her own hard work, but she wouldn't take credit for the tea trick.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# School# Kids# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 72

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
113621 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman horrified to learn her boyfriend made himself the beneficiary on all her bank accounts without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was money hungry. My ex-boyfriend worked tirelessly to bilk me out of as much money as possible throughout our eight-year relationship. He considered himself "financially savvy," but it went way deeper than that. He was greedy and sneaky.

Read full story
73 comments
Utah State

50-year-old mother of 8 gives birth to her own granddaughter by serving as a surrogate for her 25-year-old daughter

When twenty-five-year-old Kaitlyn Munoz learned she couldn't carry and deliver any more children on her own, her fifty-year-old mother stepped in to help. It didn't matter that the older woman already had eight children of her own. She was willing to take matters into her own hands to make her daughter's dream of becoming a mom, again, come true.

Read full story
18 comments

My close friend chose life when she chose adoption

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my early twenties, I met a young woman who was just a few years older than me. We met because my husband and her boyfriend were close friends, and we became close friends, too.

Read full story
5 comments

A neighbor shared his movies with the neighborhood on hot summer nights

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my parents were young newlyweds, they lived in a predominantly Portuguese neighborhood where they knew all the neighbors. One interesting gentleman who lived in the neighborhood had something no one else did, an outdoor movie projector.

Read full story
6 comments

Tenants destroyed their landlords' peace of mind and property with paint, noise pollution, and refusal to pay rent

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, I lived with my parents on the first floor of a three-family house. My parents rented out the top two floors until multiple unpleasant experiences with their tenants caused them to abandon the idea of renting out their apartments forever.

Read full story
87 comments

My blind date refused to talk to me after I bought him a bouquet of roses and a bottle of tequila

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend set me up on a blind date. On the night we were supposed to have dinner together, he texted to tell me to meet him at a restaurant an hour's drive from my house. Unfortunately, I wouldn't be able to drive to his restaurant of choice, but I didn't want to cancel. I checked to see how much it would cost me to take rideshare. The cost was near ninety bucks each way.

Read full story
138 comments

My father refused to attend my high school graduation

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I graduated from high school at seventeen. My best friend, my mother, and my boyfriend attended the ceremony. However, my father refused to attend my high school graduation. That's okay. I graduated just the same as if he'd been there.

Read full story
32 comments

A teacher thought a kid was depressed, but he was only coloring with a black crayon because it was the only one left

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There was a little boy in my kindergarten class. I met his parents several times at school events, and they seemed really nice. I think they were just happy their son had other kids to play with because he was an only child and had no siblings or cousins to play with at home.

Read full story
373 comments

Our cheating neighbors found a second chance at love with their first spouses

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, my family and I had a pair of eccentric neighbors who seemed like anything but a match made in heaven. The woman was selfish, and her husband was a philanderer. Although, as things turned out, she was a philanderer, too, or whatever the female version of a philanderer is. Seductress, perhaps.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman bravely prevents bar fight between drunken man wearing a Speedo and the men who taunted him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father had a drinking problem when he was young. At least every other month, he created a scene where he would get drunk and cause an altercation, or worse.

Read full story
14 comments

Boss demands employee get a new wardrobe after weight loss

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. One of my mother's coworkers lost a lot of weight. As a result, her clothes were literally hanging off her body. This woman told my mother that she knew she had to take drastic action when she nearly lost her job over her "inappropriate" wardrobe.

Read full story
90 comments

I was horrified when my 5th grade teacher told me to serve as a crossing guard outside of school

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I attended a public elementary school. It sat on a busy city street diagonally across from a paint store. There was a playground on one side of the school building, and there was a public pool just past the playground. One block away from the elementary school stood the local public library where my mother worked.

Read full story
91 comments

Store manager chooses compassion when confronted with the problem of the customer who pilfered used underpants

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my late twenties, I worked for a secondhand shop that sold old clothes among other things. It was a large retail chain that partnered with a charity to get used goods. The for-profit business would collect donations using the name of the charity, then they would pay the charity for the collected donations in bulk. The last step of the process was reselling the donated goods.

Read full story
110 comments

My husband's family refused to throw me a bridal shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband and I planned our wedding so abruptly that people thought I was having a baby. I wasn't having a baby. What I was having was a terrible idea. Getting married at just nineteen years old for any reason simply isn't smart. I didn't know that at the time, courtesy of being only nineteen.

Read full story
84 comments

Opinion: I was terrified when my mother told me she 'heard it through the grapevine'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in a neighborhood that was heavily populated by Portuguese immigrants. One hallmark of a neighborhood populated by Portuguese immigrants is the grapevine standing in nearly every backyard.

Read full story
14 comments

My mother felt guilty after emptying her mother-in-law's perfume bottle even though it came from the trash dump

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandfather worked at the incinerator at the local garbage dump. He used to bring home lots of things that people threw away in the trash.

Read full story
34 comments

Family horrified by upstairs neighbors' shouting matches every night at bedtime

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, I lived in a multi-family home with my parents. We lived on the first floor, and my parents rented the second and third floor to tenants.

Read full story
31 comments

My mother picked lint out of my father's socks and underpants by hand every time she did the laundry

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother had a lot to learn as a young newlywed. She had married a man who was very particular about everything, and one of those things was lint. My mother had no way of knowing how much of her time she would spend picking lint from my father's undergarments by hand when she married him.

Read full story
97 comments

My husband was convinced the ghost of our home's former owner was watching him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I first became homeowners in our early twenties, we bought a three-story house with five apartments. The previous owner had passed away, and he left the house in his will to his second wife. His second wife, his widow, sold the century-old house to us.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy