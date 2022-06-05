A teacher taught my mother to water plants with tea diluted in water and it worked

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother was still a child when a new elementary school opened in her neighborhood. According to my mother, it was very exciting for everyone. On the first day of the school opening, they were even on The Today Show on television.

This happened in the 1950s. They called this new school a "model school." Every room had a planter box in the back. The planter boxes contained little gardens, and each one was different.

The teachers loved their little gardens in their room's planter boxes. They assigned students from each class to take care of the plants.

When my mother was in the third grade, her teacher called her to the front of the classroom and told her she had selected her out of all her students to take care of her geraniums. To this day, geraniums are my mother's favorite flower.

My mother felt flabbergasted that the teacher had hand-picked her out of all the children in her class to water the geraniums. It was an honor and a responsibility in equal measure.

On the first day that my mother watered the plants, her teacher taught her a trick. "I'm going to show you exactly how I want you to water these plants," she said.

To my mother's surprise, the teacher took three tea bags and a cup of hot water and made a very strong cup of tea. Then she told my mother to fill four quarts with water, in separate containers so they wouldn't be too heavy for her to carry.

They diluted the cup of tea in the four quarts of water, and that's how my mother watered the geraniums every morning, with a "spot of tea."

"Just like the people in England," the teacher joked.

The geraniums grew lush and big. They had the most beautiful orange flowers my mother had ever seen.

My mother's teacher even called the other teachers into the classroom to see how well her plants were doing under my mother's care. "Aren't my plants lovely and gorgeous?" she asked the other teachers.

The following school semester, my mother moved to another classroom with another teacher. The teacher assigned my mother to take care of her plants as well. "I am looking forward to a beautiful flower garden this year, so I want you to take care of my plants exactly the way you took care of your former teacher's plants," she instructed. "Whatever you did worked wonders."

That's when my mother knew other people had truly taken notice of the geraniums that had flourished under her care and a daily dose of brewed tea.

That's exactly what my mother did. She told her new teacher all about the diluted tea and how it had helped her previous teacher's plants flourish. My mother was more than willing to take credit for her own hard work, but she wouldn't take credit for the tea trick.