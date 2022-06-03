I was horrified when my 5th grade teacher told me to serve as a crossing guard outside of school

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I attended a public elementary school. It sat on a busy city street diagonally across from a paint store. There was a playground on one side of the school building, and there was a public pool just past the playground. One block away from the elementary school stood the local public library where my mother worked.

When the school bell rang at 2:15 p.m., the elementary school discharged its students into the street. While a few parents met their children outside the front doors of the school, including my mother, most of the kids walked home alone with a key hanging from a string around their necks.

There were crosswalks on either side of the school property. The crossing guards who manned the crosswalks were elementary school children. There were no adult crossing guards. I cannot stress this enough. All the crossing guards tasked with the heavy responsibility of stopping traffic to allow the school children to cross the street were other children.

I didn't learn how to cross the street on my own until I was a teenager. True story. Because my mother always picked me up from school, I was never among the crowd of children being led across a busy city street by other children.

Don't get me wrong. I walked among the throng of children, but I didn't follow their lead. My mother left her post at the library down the street every afternoon, walked to the front door of the school to fetch me, and then led me by the hand back to the library where I would sit and read books until her shift ended and we could go home.

I was aware of the children dressed as crossing guards who were capably, or at least semi-capably, doing the job of an adult. However, I didn't understand the intricacies of how to stop traffic with nothing more than two waving hands and a reflective green vest.

When my fifth-grade teacher handed me a reflective crossing guard vest and told me to report for crossing guard duty one afternoon, I felt horrified. I'd seen the other fifth graders confidently holding up their little hands and bringing traffic to a standstill outside, but I never thought I'd be asked to do it myself. I didn't know how.

I couldn't have crossed the street alone to save my life, and now they expected me to be in charge of getting smaller children across the street safely? If ever there was a recipe for disaster, this was it.

My tongue went numb from panic and anxiety. I couldn't speak. Silently, I accepted the dirty crossing guard vest. For some kids, it was a badge of honor. Everyone wanted to be the crossing guard of the day ... except me.

Fortunately, some of the other kids approached the teacher and convinced her that she had made a terrible mistake. Without a word, she took my temporary badge of honor and gave it to a little boy in my class. We were both happier for it.