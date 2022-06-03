Store manager chooses compassion when confronted with the problem of the customer who pilfered used underpants

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

In my late twenties, I worked for a secondhand shop that sold old clothes among other things. It was a large retail chain that partnered with a charity to get used goods. The for-profit business would collect donations using the name of the charity, then they would pay the charity for the collected donations in bulk. The last step of the process was reselling the donated goods.

There was a young man who would come into the store occasionally to shop for used silk boxer shorts. We were careful only to sell the cleanest used underpants, and even then, we sold them only if they were like new or still bore their original tags.

Nonetheless, we're still talking about used underwear. As a result, we priced them fairly cheap.

We had two fitting rooms at the front of the store. They stood side by side near the cash register, and they shared a wall. It was a low wall like you'd see between cubicles in an office, the taller cubicles, not the ones you can see over the top.

This customer would gather all the secondhand silk boxer shorts we had for sale in the store, perhaps eight to ten pairs. Then he would bring them into one of the two fitting rooms to "try on."

He would take the underpants off their hangers and toss the empty hangers up and over the seven-foot-high partition between the fitting rooms where they would land in the adjacent stall with a clatter. Then he would simply walk out of the store with layers of boxer shorts hidden beneath his pants.

Some employees witnessed this man's actions multiple times. They went to the store manager and told her about the situation. "Should we stop him?" one of my coworkers asked.

Here's what our manager said. "Here's what we are going to do," she said. "We are going to consider the underwear he takes as a charitable contribution to a man in need. He isn't stealing jewelry, collectibles, or DVDs. He's choosing underwear, and I think that means something."

"What do you think it means?" one of my coworkers asked.

"It means he needs underwear," the manager replied. "Can you imagine needing a clean pair of underwear so badly that you were willing to steal it? How much money do you think the store is losing in secondhand boxer shorts? Ten bucks a month? It's a loss I'm willing to take to preserve a man's dignity."

'What should we do if we see him again?" the same coworker asked.

"Treat him with the same courtesy you would use with a paying customer," the manager replied. "But if you see him branching out into other items in the store, let me know." She winked. "I'll bet you dollars to doughnuts he stops at the underwear."

I worked for that shop for nearly five years, and the only things I ever saw the man take were boxer shorts and the occasional pair of men's socks. The manager said it was okay for him to have those, too, free of charge.