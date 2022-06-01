My mother picked lint out of my father's socks and underpants by hand every time she did the laundry

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

My mother had a lot to learn as a young newlywed. She had married a man who was very particular about everything, and one of those things was lint. My mother had no way of knowing how much of her time she would spend picking lint from my father's undergarments by hand when she married him.

"If I had only known then what I know now," my mother lamented when she told me this story. "I never would have gotten married."

My father despised lint. He couldn't stand to have the smallest speck of lint adhered to his socks or underpants. Like the delicate and easily bruised princess in the story of the Princess and the Pea, he swore he could feel it if the slightest bit of lint rubbed his sensitive skin. So he tasked my mother with the chore of picking the link off his socks and underwear by hand.

It was a job that needed to be completed each and every time my mother washed the laundry. If my mother skipped her lint-picking duties even once, my father knew.

"How would you feel if your husband told you exactly how he wanted you to do everything right down to the tiniest detail?" she asked me. "Not very good, I'll bet. Well, I'll tell you one thing. I didn't like it at all. He was especially bossy when it came to doing laundry, even though he didn't want to do it himself."

"Everything had to be done the way he liked it," my mother said. "He dictated what brand of soap I used to wash his clothes because he didn't like the way the towels smelled when I used the detergent I bought on sale."

"He didn't want me to use fabric softener because it made his clothes too soft," my mother told me. "Plus he claimed using fabric softener made the towels less absorbent. Again with the towels. If he was so obsessed with them, then he should have washed them himself."

My mother said my father had rules about everything. "He had a problem with so many things that other men would not dare mention to their wives. That man wasn't afraid to tell me about all the things he thought I did wrong, but he never said a word about all the things I did right."

"You know. I'd love to take a poll about this and see how many women would be willing to pick the lint off their husband's socks and underwear by hand. I think the results of that poll would be eye-opening."

The average woman might not be eager to pick the lint off her husband's undergarments, but she would probably do it if it meant keeping him comfortable. After all, lint can be quite irritating, and no one wants to walk around with a piece of lint stuck to their clothes. Moreover, picking lint off of undergarments is a relatively easy task, and it's certainly not the grossest thing that a woman can do. So, if the average woman was presented with a lint-covered garment, I think she would probably take care of the problem without too much hesitation.

Do you think the average woman would pick the lint off her husband's undergarments?

