Little boy loses prized possession to his drunken father

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Growing up as a poor child in a developing nation is difficult. Just ask my father.

From the tender age of seven, my father helped my grandfather make and sell charcoal. They worked in the forest at all hours of the day and night. For my father's efforts, my grandfather gave him a few coins here and there.

My father saved up his coins to buy the one thing he had his eye on, a new flashlight. It took him over a year to save up enough money to purchase the flashlight, but it was finally his.

One day, my grandfather borrowed my father's flashlight and took it with him to the local tavern when he went out drinking. It was a long walk through the dark woods, and my father's flashlight came in handy for his trek through the trees.

Unfortunately, the older man dropped the flashlight as he was leaving the tavern that night, and it broke. My grandfather tossed it in the trash and went about his evening as if nothing had happened. He returned home without the flashlight.

Just like that, my father's most treasured possession was gone forever. And my grandfather didn't even seem to care.

My father certainly couldn't afford to buy a new flashlight. Even if he could, things back then weren't as easy to replace as they are now. There was no such thing as internet shopping. He couldn't just order another flashlight with free two-day shipping from Amazon.

No, once that flashlight was gone, it was gone for good.

Losing that flashlight devastated my father. He felt heartbroken that my grandfather had dropped his flashlight and discarded it in the trash.

It's been more than half a century, and my father still talks about his first flashlight. He still misses it.

Frequently, on his birthday or other holidays, I'll buy my father a new flashlight. He has quite a collection of them by now, but none of them is as good as the one that he lost.

That flashlight had a special feature that my father could not find on every flashlight he's owned since then. There was a round knob on the front of the flashlight that allowed him to adjust the strength of the light by turning the knob. He has yet to find an adjustable flashlight that works the same way, or he's simply partial to the flashlight that was his as a child.

I think owning that flashlight even for such a short period was one of the happiest moments of a tough childhood filled with hard work and the tribulations of living with a hardworking yet careless alcoholic father.

My father is always on the hunt for the perfect flashlight to replace the one his father broke so long ago, but there's no such thing as a perfect flashlight, except, of course, for the one that exists only in his memory.