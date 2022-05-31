I underwent a medical procedure to find a blockage that didn't exist

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Whenever I go for a medical procedure, whether it's at a dentist's office, a doctor's office, or a hospital, I panic. Medical procedures can be tough, and I am not a fan. However, nothing I've endured comes close to the time I had a motility test. I'd rather have a million root canals.

If I'm sitting in the dentist's chair deciding between having a tooth extraction or running away, I console myself by asking, "Would you rather have a tooth pulled or another motility test?" Then the tooth extraction doesn't seem as bad in comparison.

Out of all the medical procedures I've had, the motility test was the worst. It happened during a time of my life when I was suffering from extreme anxiety. Anxiety is a strange thing. It manifests itself in a variety of different ways. At the time, my anxiety was affecting my ability to swallow. Of course, I didn't know my inability to swallow and my anxiety were related. Neither did the doctors.

When I tried to eat, I felt the food stop partway down my throat, causing me to feel like I had a lump in my throat. I resorted to eating baby food from jars. I lost weight. Ordinarily, losing weight would be a good thing, but it isn't a good thing when you think you are dying.

I spoke about my difficulty swallowing with my general practitioner. He sent me for the motility test to determine the cause of the issue. I still haven't forgiven him.

I had never heard of a motility test before, and I wish I still hadn't. It was terrifying, uncomfortable, and painful. The trouble began when I arrived at the hospital on the day of the test, and no one knew who was supposed to administer it. That did nothing good for my anxiety.

The hospital staff didn't know who to call to administer the procedure, and it took two hours for them to figure it out. I waited patiently. Several times, I thought about leaving the hospital. In retrospect, I wish I had.

Finally, they figured out who was to administer the motility test. She explained the test would help them find any blockages from my esophagus to my stomach that might impair my ability to swallow.

"First, we are going to insert this long tube into your nose and down your throat," she said. "There's a tiny camera on the end. Once the tube is inserted, I'm going to have you swallow some water, and then I will pull the tube out of your nose one-quarter inch at a time until the entire tube is out. Meanwhile, this machine will monitor your swallowing. It will be simple."

As it turned out, simple doesn't mean easy.

The medical staff had a difficult time inserting the tube and an even more difficult time removing it. She took three tries to insert the tube before I announced I didn't want the procedure anymore.

Unfortunately, she talked me into staying. "What do you mean you don't want the test?" she asked. "You're already here now, so you might as well have it done. Don't you want to find out what's wrong with you?"

She inserted the tube through my nose, down my throat, and into my stomach on the fourth try. It felt like I had swallowed a telephone pole. Tears rolled down my cheeks, and we hadn't even started the test yet.

After what seemed like forever, the test was complete. I was angry that she had convinced me to go through with the test, but I felt relieved that it was over.

I ate the crackers and drank the coffee she gave me after the test, and it tasted delicious, especially since I had had nothing to eat or drink in the last twenty-four hours.

When I visited my doctor to get the results of the test, I complained about how unpleasant it was. That's when I learned my perceived difficulty swallowing didn't have a physical cause at all. It was all in my head, but that doesn't mean it wasn't real.

My doctor determined that the root cause of my difficulty swallowing was anxiety. Anxiety is all too real, and it's powerful. It caused me to undergo an unnecessary and unnecessarily unpleasant procedure that I plan never to undergo again.